Elderaa pushes Veszprém to win

Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) vs FC Porto (POR) 32:30 (15:14)

the start of the match was the goalkeepers' showdown: Rodrigo Corrales was on four and Sebastian Leth Frandsen eight saves, both above 50% save efficiency

Veszprém were the first side to get their hands on a significant lead, the biggest one being in the first half by five (10:5)

Frandsen continued on a high between the posts, closing the night with 15 saves at 36% save efficiency, and Porto finally found solutions offensively, cutting the lead to one (14:13) a minute before the half-time break

Porto had the lead for a short period of time - at beginning of the second half (17:15) but failed to maintain the same high pace

three consecutive goals by the top scorer Yehia Elderaa, combined with Coralles' saves saw the home side gain a three-goal lead 15 minutes before the buzzer, which proved to be decisive

due to losing, Porto are left with no chance of progressing further, remaining last with only three points

Back on track on Elderaa power

After a draw with C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti and two straight losses, including the first home defeat in two years against GOG, Veszprem got back on track. Even though the win was not easily taken, Veszprém is still in the hunt for a direct quarter-finals spot. Veszprém were struggling in the attack as Sebastian Leth Frandsen built the wall but one man could not be stopped - Yehia Elderaa.

In the crucial moments of the match, after both sides were level, the Egyptian international scored three straight goals and pushed Veszprém to a new lead. The centre back was unstoppable tonight, having an impressive 12-goal outing.