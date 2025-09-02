Elections at EHF Congress 2025: 49 positions, 119 candidates

Overall, there are 119 candidates from 37 different member federations.

The EHF bodies for which new members are being sought are the following. The election period runs from 2025 to 2029. The comprehensive list of candidates is available for download below.

EHF Executive Committee

Competitions Commission

Methods Commission

Beach Handball Commission

EHF Comptrollers

EHF Court of Handball

EHF Court of Appeal

European Handball Court of Arbitration Council

EHF Nations Committee Men

EHF Nations Committee Women

The current EHF President Michael Wiederer (AUT) – in office since 2016 – announced in May that he would be aiming for a third term. The position is not being challenged.

He is followed by First Vice-President Predrag Boskovic (MNE) and Vice-President Finances Henrik La Cour (DEN). Both have been in their respective positions since 2016 and both are standing again for election in 2025 – also unchallenged.

Experience remains key also in the EHF’s three technical commissions. The three chairpersons; Bozidar Djurkovic (SRB) of the Competitions Commission, Pedro Sequeira (POR) of the Methods Commission and Gabriella Horvath (HUN) of the Beach Handball Commission, have again announced their candidature.

For Djurkovic, a re-election would mean a third term as chairperson. Horvath has been part of the EXEC since 2016, first as a member and since 2021 as commission chairperson. Sequeira was elected in 2021. No opposing candidate has been nominated for the aforementioned functions.

For the EXEC member positions, six candidates have thrown their hat into the ring; David Barrufet Bofill (ESP), Tjark de Lange (NED), Randi Heggemsnes Gustad (NOR), Franjo Bobinac (SLO), Stefan Lövgren (SWE) and Mesut Cebi (TUR).