Winning that trophy guaranteed a spot in the EHF Champions League group phase, where Blomberg will face both 2025/26 finalists, Metz and Györ; top Danish team Odense; Romanian champions Bistrita; Storhamar from Norway; and Nykøbing from Denmark — the latter a side Blomberg faced in the European League 2025/26.
“Playing Champions League is totally different from European League. There are so many big names in terms of clubs and players. It will be really interesting to see where we stand among those top clubs. I hope we can do well, win some games and fulfil the expectations. We have some new players in the squad, and I hope it fits well right from the start.”
For Magnúsdóttir, how her team adapts to the higher number of matches compared to the European League is crucial.
“I am sure our coach has a good plan, our group of players is motivated and if we start well in the German league, this will help us for the Champions League.”
In their debut EHF Champions League match in round 1 on Sunday 6 September, Blomberg host Bistrita in their “second home” at Lemgo, where they played their European League matches. “We are really looking forward to this match,” concludes Magnúsdóttir.