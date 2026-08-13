Magnúsdóttir: “Still, this is a bit unreal”

Magnúsdóttir: “Still, this is a bit unreal”

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EHF / Björn Pazen
13 August 2026, 11:00

This story is something like the “stairway to handball heaven”: In 2025, Élin Magnúsdóttir took the EHF European Cup trophy, winning the dramatic final with her Icelandic club Valur against Spanish team Porriño. It was her last international match for the Icelandic champions, before she joined German side HSG Blomberg-Lippe. 

With HSG, Magnúsdóttir made her premiere appearance in the EHF European League last season. In the upcoming 2026/27 season, both Blomberg and Magnúsdóttir will make their debut in the EHF Champions League

“When I signed at Blomberg, I had never dared to think about becoming German champion right in the first year and that I would play Champions League in the second. Still, this is a bit unreal,” the 23-year-old centre back told eurohandball.com.

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With almost all of her national teammates playing for domestic clubs, Magnúsdóttir is one of only two Icelanders in the EHF Champions League Women — alongside her Blomberg teammate Díana Dögg Magnúsdóttir, no relation.  

When Élin Magnúsdóttir arrived at Blomberg, there was an Icelandic trio at HSG, but after several years in Germany, Andrea Jacobsen returned home and is now playing for IBV Vestmannaeyjar.

“Of course, it made my life easier, when you have compatriots in your team. They helped me a lot, not only on the handball court, but to settle in Germany,” says Magnúsdóttir, who hopes for more Icelanders to dare to go abroad.

“It helps the individual development but also, of course, would lift our national team to a higher level.”

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Magnúsdóttir’s sporting career is similar to the majority of Icelanders: In summer, she played football; in winter, handball. “When I was 13, I had some knee problems, and as the problems got stronger playing football in the cold, I chose handball as my sport.” 

Born in the capital Reykjavik, Magnúsdóttir first played for ÍR and Fylkir, then, at the age of 17, moved to top club Valur, becoming Icelandic champion three times and Cup winner once. “We had a great team with a great coach — a group which fitted perfectly. And winning the European Cup was a perfect end.”

Right after playing the EHF EURO 2024, Magnúsdóttir was contacted by Blomberg coach Steffen Birkner. “I was looking for another team to go abroad, and finally it was quite easy and quick to say yes to Blomberg.” 

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20260222 HSG MOL Magnúsdóttir

While last season’s international journey ended in the group phase, Blomberg made it to the final series of the German league. They lost the first match at Borussia Dortmund, then luckily won the second on home ground by one goal — and therefore had their fate in their hands in the crucial third match:

“This series was a real drama. After winning match two, we knew we could make it, especially as we again had the home advantage on our side. It really cost a lot of nerves, but finally we were German champions. Incredible,” says Magnúsdóttir, looking back on the very first trophy HSG Blomberg-Lippe has ever won.

“Even the Icelandic media reported on us. I received so many congratulations from home, from all my friends. Thanks to social media, they could follow our season quite intensely.”

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Winning that trophy guaranteed a spot in the EHF Champions League group phase, where Blomberg will face both 2025/26 finalists, Metz and Györ; top Danish team Odense; Romanian champions Bistrita; Storhamar from Norway; and Nykøbing from Denmark — the latter a side Blomberg faced in the European League 2025/26.

“Playing Champions League is totally different from European League. There are so many big names in terms of clubs and players. It will be really interesting to see where we stand among those top clubs. I hope we can do well, win some games and fulfil the expectations. We have some new players in the squad, and I hope it fits well right from the start.”

For Magnúsdóttir, how her team adapts to the higher number of matches compared to the European League is crucial.

“I am sure our coach has a good plan, our group of players is motivated and if we start well in the German league, this will help us for the Champions League.”

In their debut EHF Champions League match in round 1 on Sunday 6 September, Blomberg host Bistrita in their “second home” at Lemgo, where they played their European League matches. “We are really looking forward to this match,” concludes Magnúsdóttir.

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Photos © HSG Blomberg-Lippe / Timon Peters; kolektiff images/Eva Manhart; MOL Esztergom

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