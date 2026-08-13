With almost all of her national teammates playing for domestic clubs, Magnúsdóttir is one of only two Icelanders in the EHF Champions League Women — alongside her Blomberg teammate Díana Dögg Magnúsdóttir, no relation.

When Élin Magnúsdóttir arrived at Blomberg, there was an Icelandic trio at HSG, but after several years in Germany, Andrea Jacobsen returned home and is now playing for IBV Vestmannaeyjar.

“Of course, it made my life easier, when you have compatriots in your team. They helped me a lot, not only on the handball court, but to settle in Germany,” says Magnúsdóttir, who hopes for more Icelanders to dare to go abroad.

“It helps the individual development but also, of course, would lift our national team to a higher level.”