Elver: “It's a lot about timing and flow”

Elver: “It's a lot about timing and flow”

EHF / Tim Dettmar
29 October 2026, 11:00

Helena Elver had her breakout tournament for Denmark at the EHF EURO 2024, scoring 30 goals and finishing as the team’s second-top goal scorer. Two years later, as they eye the Women’s EHF EURO 2026, Elver and her teammates want to bounce back from last year's disappointing World Championship exit.

After 18 medal-less years at EHF EUROs, Denmark reached consecutive finals in 2022 and 2024. However, the three-time European champions still wait for their first title in the competition since 2002, as Norway proved too strong in both finals.

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Denmark had cemented their status as medal contenders for many years, reaching the semi-finals in their last six major tournaments ahead of the 2025 World Championship.

“I don’t think we were really satisfied with the World Championship in December last year. We really want to bounce back and deliver a good championship as a team,” says Helena Elver, looking back at the tournament that ended with a loss to France in the quarter-finals.

Since then, head coach Helle Thomsen and her squad have played the EHF EURO Cup against other teams directly qualified for EURO 2026. In the final tournament in September, Denmark comfortably beat Romania in the semi-final and ended their negative run against Norway, winning the final 34:30.

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Even though the Danes “were really happy with the win against Norway,” Elver does not think that this result “will have a big effect on the championship” in a bit more than a month, but also admits that “it helps a bit on the self-confidence.”

“A lot of different things to develop”

Despite a successful September, Elver knows the team still have room to grow. “I think that we keep developing and keep finding each other more both in attack and defence. We try to learn from the matches and aim to develop even more in how we want to play and what we can achieve from different situations.”

The 28-year-old centre back plays an important role in leading Denmark’s attack, especially in high-pressure moments, where small details can decide matches.

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“We have to reduce our technical mistakes and be smarter in this area of the game. I think in general we did quite well in the two matches, both against Romania and Norway, but we have small details in the defence about how we want to play against different teams," Elver adds.

“Also in attack, I think it's a lot about timing and flow: when to pass the ball, when to run, when to play different situations depending on which kind of qualities we have on the court. It’s a lot of different things that we can still develop a lot, and this is what we also try to do in every training now.”

However, time in training with the national team is limited. That makes watching film from previous matches vital to know exactly “how we can develop in all aspects of the game”.

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Denmark’s coaches are “two amazing persons”

It will be the first EHF EURO for Denmark with Helle Thomsen and Bojana Popović as the coaching duo. Popović joined the team as assistant coach ahead of last year’s World Championship and knows Danish handball culture very well. The former world-class back spent eight years playing in Denmark, wearing the jerseys of Slagelse DT and Viborg HK and winning five of her six Champions League titles during that time.

“In general, they're two amazing coaches, and even more, two amazing persons. I think Bojana, of course, has more of this attitude, this kind of Balkan style in her way of cheering. She really wants us to be more aware of how we look and how we behave on the field, with the attitude,” explains Elver about Popović’s influence on the team.

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“She's helping Helle a lot. But Helle knows what she wants, and she has a plan. She wants to lead the team in this way. And I think that's kind of her strength — that she's really good at leading the team but also choosing who to trust in with different situations, both in attack and in defence.

“Overall, we're really happy with the two coaches, and we think that the more time we have together, the more we can develop.”

The trust from the coaches should not be overlooked. As Elver stated before, time to train is limited, and it is impossible to go into a major tournament feeling as good in flow as with a club side. A coach trusting their players' qualities and decision-making can compensate for that to a certain degree.

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Developing outside of Denmark

Ahead of the 2025/26 season, Elver moved to a club outside Denmark for the first time in her career. After five years with Odense Håndbold, which she left with a Danish championship title, Elver moved to one of Hungary’s top clubs, Györi Audi ETO KC.

“It's been really good. I think I'm developing a lot. I'm learning a lot both about the different cultures and how to find my way into another culture and another team. I really like to be in Györ.”

In the first season, Elver and her teammates celebrated winning the domestic double and narrowly missed out on the Champions League trophy, losing 31:29 to Metz Handball in the final.

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Elver had no trouble adapting to life in Hungary, partly thanks to some familiarity in the squad.

“We are a lot of Scandinavian players, so this maybe helps me a little bit more fitting into the team pretty fast. What has been more difficult is, you know, that there are really, really many good players, and learning how to fit into the team, take the role that you get and really use it, maximise it as much as possible — that is what I'm still trying to learn a lot. But I also think it's a really nice challenge for me and I really try to maximise everything and help the team wherever I can.”

Excitement for December

A busy month awaits Elver and her teammates before it is time to compete for the European crown, with four league matches (including a battle with FTC) and a couple of Champions League games against HSG Blomberg-Lippe on the schedule. Nevertheless, excitement for what’s to come in December is already palpable.

“We're looking forward to the championship a lot. Of course, I don't know if I will go. We haven't been selected yet. So, I really hope that I will be selected for the championship, and hopefully I can help the team as much as possible.”

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Photos © kolektiff images; Sabin Malisevschi; Roland Peka

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