Elver had no trouble adapting to life in Hungary, partly thanks to some familiarity in the squad.

“We are a lot of Scandinavian players, so this maybe helps me a little bit more fitting into the team pretty fast. What has been more difficult is, you know, that there are really, really many good players, and learning how to fit into the team, take the role that you get and really use it, maximise it as much as possible — that is what I'm still trying to learn a lot. But I also think it's a really nice challenge for me and I really try to maximise everything and help the team wherever I can.”



Excitement for December

A busy month awaits Elver and her teammates before it is time to compete for the European crown, with four league matches (including a battle with FTC) and a couple of Champions League games against HSG Blomberg-Lippe on the schedule. Nevertheless, excitement for what’s to come in December is already palpable.

“We're looking forward to the championship a lot. Of course, I don't know if I will go. We haven't been selected yet. So, I really hope that I will be selected for the championship, and hopefully I can help the team as much as possible.”