LIVE BLOG: Quarter-finals getting underway

Only eight teams remain in the hunt for Women's European League glory

In the two early games HC Lada were beaten 29:31 by Herning-Ikast, and the all-Romanian tie saw CS Minataur Baia Mare win at Dunarea Braila, 24:31

At 18:00 CET, Nantes Atlantique are the visitors to HC Zvezda

17:20

HC Lada coach Alexey Alekseev was not happy with one side of his team's game -

"We had no defence today, our central defensive players failed today. We know that all Ikast players are good in scoring goals."

17:15

16:22

Here are our two reviews from the 14:00 throw-offs

HC Lada 29:31 Herning-Ikast Handbold

H.C. Dunarea Braila CS Minataur Baia Mare

16:20

15:34

Herning-Ikast went 4 goals ahead before 2 goals in the final minute salvaged some pride for Lada! Both sides will believe a semi-final ticket is within their grasp

15:30

CS Minaur Baia Mare make a HUGE statement in the Romanian derby this afternoon!

15:28

Still two goals in it with two minutes left, Lada 27:29 Herning-Ikast!

15:24

Putting the FIRE in ZamFIREscu... (I'll get my coat)

Maybe too little too late for Dunarea Braila, who trail 22:30

15:22

Another goal apiece in Russia, 25:27, as Lada take a time-out. Let's see what they come up with!

15:18

Herning-Ikast make the most of a player advantage to turn 24:24 into 24:26... just over 9 minutes left, Lada still have plenty of time.

15:16

Are Baia Mare going to make the short trip home with the lead? They lead 20:24 with less than 10 minutes to play

15:09

Lada 22:23 Herning-Ikast

Braila 19:22 Baia Mare

The away sides lead as we approach 45 minutes... I remember saying something similar after 15...

15:06

Wait for the gap to open up and take your chance... handball attacking 101

15:05

Just after I gave her the big build up at the break, here is Asuka Fujita finishing off a nice move against Braila. I love it when a plan comes togather!

15:00

The second halves are underway in our early games!

14:45

A few minutes to spare during half-time? Check out the story of Asuka Fujita and her journey from Japan to Baia Mare, Romania! An excellent piece by our reporter Adrian Costeiu

14:42

All square too in Togliatti! Let's hope the rest of the quarter-finals live up to what we've seen so far!

14:38

30 minutes in the books in Romania, nothing to separate these rivals...

14:30

And just like that, Lada are back in front!

14:18

The away sides are having all the joy midway through the first halves,

Dunarea Braila 6:10 Minaur Baia Mare

Lada 7:9 Herning-Ikast

14:11

Lada have the vocal support from the stands, which they used to to their advantage to go 3:1 up but Herning-Ikast hit back, 3:3 after 7'

14:10

Just under 10 minutes gone in Romania...

Dunarea Braila 3:4 Baia Mare

Something tells me this is going to be epic!

13:57

Warm-ups finished, final preparations done... it's quarter-final time!



13:45

13:35

Welcome one and all! We are under 30 minutes away from the Women's European League Quarter-finals!



Two first-legs throw-off at 14:00, Lada v Herning-Ikast and Dunarea Braila v Minaur Baia-Mare in the battle of Romania!

