Emil Madsen: Barça will be a big test for GOG

Being the underdogs might be unusual for the Danish champions, but it does not bother Madsen.

"We're actually fine with that, it's not that often we're underdogs. But I actually think that it's healthy for us to have that role, so that we can play completely freely without having huge expectations for a victory or to go further, so it benefits us in such an important fight," adds Madsen optimistically.

Even though Madsen admits he "probably didn't believe" that he would be able to play in the Champions League against Barça when he was a little boy, the hope of impressing on the field lives on. But, according to the right back, getting to the top requires lots of things to go right.

"Our fast breaks have always been good for us, and we know that Barça also plays on that. They run a lot. It's rare that there are teams that dare to run with them, but we play that way ourselves and run a lot, so I also think that they can go and be a little surprised that we also want to run a lot,” he says.

“They have stars in all places, and even two in each position. So, I don't think there are any particular players that we are focused on. We know that we must shut down everyone well, but at the same time know that we cannot shut down everyone completely 100 per cent.”

Madsen is one of several young GOG players in their first Champions League season, but throughout the tournament he – and the rest of the team – have shown few signs of nerves.

"I am just happy to be allowed to play in the EHF Champions League. This is something that means a lot to me personally. I have found a good rhythm in my game, and my teammates set me up well - and then I really just did the final finish by shooting it into the box,” Madsen explains.

Nerves of steel and a piece of an arm 😳 This is how Emil Wernsdorf Madsen scored the winning goal for @GOGsport against @SCMagdeburg tonight 🔥#ehfcl #HandmadeHistory pic.twitter.com/oipuoy5lHr — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) November 3, 2022

Before the quarter-finals, the young Dane is the joint top scorer in the tournament with 92 goals alongside his teammate Simon Pytlick.

“It's not something I focus on. I focus on the team and our performance. So top scorer or not, it's not something that makes me a big deal," Madsen says quite modestly about his own performance.

Although the dream was initially to progress from the group stage, the dream of a place at the EHF FINAL4 is now alive.

"I don't think there are any words for what it means if little GOG can make it to the EHF FINAL4. It will be huge for both the club, the players and Danish handball in general. There are almost no words for what it will mean for everyone," says Madsen.

"We know very well that there is a huge task before us before we can dream that far. We are looking forward to meeting Barça and seeing how far we are in our process this season, and hopefully that means we can tease them a little," he adds.

How effective GOG can be against the record champions will be seen on Thursday 11 May at 20:45 CEST (live on EHFTV).

After an intense Play-off stage, the history continues with exciting quarter finals tomorrow 🤩 #ehfcl pic.twitter.com/cLLbLuzWWi — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) May 9, 2023

Photos © Lau Nielsen