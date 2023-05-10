Emil Madsen: Barça will be a big test for GOG
For the first time ever, GOG have a chance of reaching the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 in Cologne, and 22-year-old Emil Madsen, who throughout the season has played an important role for the Danish club, is delighted.
But bombastic Barça await in the quarter-finals, and Madsen and his teammates know they must pull out something special to take that next step.
When GOG celebrated becoming Danish champions against Aalborg Håndbold in June 2022, the players were particularly ecstatic to have secured their place in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League after two seasons in the EHF European League Men.
"It's super cool, both for us players and for the club, and in general for the whole of Danish handball, that we've come this far and that it's not just Aalborg that are big abroad," says Madsen.
"We had to start with a goal that we had to move on from the group, and then we had to take it a bit along the way. But I definitely think that we have already achieved more than we ourselves – and the outside world – expected. So, it has already been a success," asserts the right back.
GOG took fourth place in group A with 15 points on their account, including victories against Telekom Veszprém HC and SC Magdeburg, before going on to defeat Aalborg 60:54 on aggregate in an all-Danish play-off derby.
Now one of the most successful handball teams in history awaits when Barça is on the menu in the upcoming two quarter-final matches.
"It will be interesting. They are probably one of the best teams in the world at the moment. So, it will be a big test for us – and also to see how far we are from the top. There is no doubt that we are not favourites. Miracles must happen for us to move on, but we are looking forward to welcoming Barça to our small part of Denmark,” says Madsen.
“We have 100 per cent faith that we can tease them, but we are also aware that many things must go our way and in our favour. However, we believe 100 per cent in ourselves and believe in victory," adds Madsen about the games ahead the next two Thursdays.
Being the underdogs might be unusual for the Danish champions, but it does not bother Madsen.
"We're actually fine with that, it's not that often we're underdogs. But I actually think that it's healthy for us to have that role, so that we can play completely freely without having huge expectations for a victory or to go further, so it benefits us in such an important fight," adds Madsen optimistically.
Even though Madsen admits he "probably didn't believe" that he would be able to play in the Champions League against Barça when he was a little boy, the hope of impressing on the field lives on. But, according to the right back, getting to the top requires lots of things to go right.
"Our fast breaks have always been good for us, and we know that Barça also plays on that. They run a lot. It's rare that there are teams that dare to run with them, but we play that way ourselves and run a lot, so I also think that they can go and be a little surprised that we also want to run a lot,” he says.
“They have stars in all places, and even two in each position. So, I don't think there are any particular players that we are focused on. We know that we must shut down everyone well, but at the same time know that we cannot shut down everyone completely 100 per cent.”
Madsen is one of several young GOG players in their first Champions League season, but throughout the tournament he – and the rest of the team – have shown few signs of nerves.
"I am just happy to be allowed to play in the EHF Champions League. This is something that means a lot to me personally. I have found a good rhythm in my game, and my teammates set me up well - and then I really just did the final finish by shooting it into the box,” Madsen explains.
Before the quarter-finals, the young Dane is the joint top scorer in the tournament with 92 goals alongside his teammate Simon Pytlick.
“It's not something I focus on. I focus on the team and our performance. So top scorer or not, it's not something that makes me a big deal," Madsen says quite modestly about his own performance.
Although the dream was initially to progress from the group stage, the dream of a place at the EHF FINAL4 is now alive.
"I don't think there are any words for what it means if little GOG can make it to the EHF FINAL4. It will be huge for both the club, the players and Danish handball in general. There are almost no words for what it will mean for everyone," says Madsen.
"We know very well that there is a huge task before us before we can dream that far. We are looking forward to meeting Barça and seeing how far we are in our process this season, and hopefully that means we can tease them a little," he adds.
How effective GOG can be against the record champions will be seen on Thursday 11 May at 20:45 CEST (live on EHFTV).
Photos © Lau Nielsen