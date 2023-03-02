Empower to Inspire: Jenny Carlson and life with a stoma

Carlson said that while she was ready for the operation when she had it - because she had been sick for about five years - the transition to living with the stoma was difficult.

"I know that it was unsure if I could play again, and the doctors and also my coaches they didn’t know, and it was hard to find a club after it because no one knew what it was about and how I would play handball with it again. But I was lucky to get a club and it developed after that," she explained.

"Now I understand how sick I actually was, and now I can do what I want, so it’s good now," she added.

Carlson revealed that she has been open about the stoma to new teammates when joining new clubs, and she is aware that being a national team and EHF Champions League player gives her the perfect profile to talk about the stoma.

"I have heard a lot of stories, when people have written to me, and I also write to them. It’s been a big journey since I got it. That’s really nice to hear when people write, and they thank me for being open because they don’t dare to be," she said.

Carlson has even been studying what taking part in physical activity with a stoma can mean, and recently earned her bachelor's degree in physical health science.

But she admits she still struggles sometimes with the stoma and what it means, posting on her Instagram in January: "There are days when I struggle with self-esteem and confidence with the ostomy. The last four years have been an challenge, in many ways, for me to become comfortable in my body with a bag on my belly. I'd be lying if I said it's always been easy for me."

She took some time out from social media, but has returned because she says it is important to post about her reality and to encourage others to ask for help. Judging by the comments Carlson receives every day, what she is doing really is inspirational for others.

