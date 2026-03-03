Empowering women’s participation in handball is part of the EHF’s commitment to develop the sport, as well as provide integrity and inclusivity all over the continent. Women play a crucial role both on and off the court, and their involvement depends on the support received throughout the years.

Recently, the EHF has taken this pledge to the next level with the Women’s Handball Roadmap 2029, a forward-thinking plan focused on specific areas of development. One of the pillars addresses the importance of increasing the number of female officials, raising the level of professionalism amongst female referees and for women’s games.

In line with the proposed targets, the EHF will be organising the Female Referee Course for continental referee candidate pairs, which will take place in Porec, Croatia, on 20 April.

The initiative opens doors for women to have more active roles in the sport, following in the footsteps of some of the pioneers — such as sisters Bonaventura, who were the first female pair to whistle men's medal matches at international competitions.