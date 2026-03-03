As revealed by the status quo in spring 2025, only 21 of the 106 referee pairs are female, representing only 17 per cent of the EHF’s total. In addition, there are only 11 female registered candidate pairs, out of a total of 36 (31 per cent).
Through consistent efforts, the EHF aims to increase women’s involvement by 2029, and the newly-launched course is a crucial step in that direction.
In total, six pairs — five female and one mixed — will participate in the Female Referee Course, representing six different countries: Bulgaria, France, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.
A pool of EHF experts will also attend the event and provide lectures on essential subjects for the role, such as refereeing, coaching and mental training, offering the necessary knowledge for a successful career.