End of an era: Handball’s greats salute Lunde’s legacy

End of an era: Handball’s greats salute Lunde’s legacy

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European Handball Federation
06 May 2026, 12:00

Handball has officially entered a new chapter. When a player’s career leaves such a profound mark that it becomes difficult to imagine the sport without them, there is only one word to describe what you have witnessed: a legend. And who better to embody that distinction than the most titled player in handball history?

The hosts of the EHF podcast “The Spin” came together to celebrate Katrine Lunde’s outstanding career in the latest episode of the series, with the Norwegian star joining the conversation to reflect on the past and look ahead to what comes next.

Katrine Lunde played her final handball game in her hometown, Kristiansand, on 12 April, leaving big shoes to fill. After three Olympic gold medals, three World Championship titles, seven EHF Champions League trophies and seven EHF EURO gold medals, Lunde bid farewell to an exceptional career. But her story does not stop here.

Goodbyes are always hard

Katrine Lunde played at the top of the sport for more than two decades, but the thought of retiring hardly ever crossed her mind: “I never dreamt of any farewell match,” she admits.

Still, Norway’s leading handball figure had the chance to spend her final day on the court among people who look up to her, with emotions running high as she talks about closing not one, but two chapters:

“It was a really beautiful moment, especially, you know, having the last match in Norway and having it in my hometown. It meant a lot to have handball in my city, my hall. To also close, maybe, two chapters — the national team and also for Vipers, after the bankruptcy. So, for me, it was really emotional in two ways.”

The decision to retire was not easy. After Vipers Kristiansand’s bankruptcy, Lunde struggled to find other clubs close to home. Then followed a difficult time for the goalkeeper, who, despite continuing to stun with her performances on the court, finally decided to step back.

One of the hardest parts? “The day when I should tell the team and the coaches was very emotional. I always postponed it because I really didn’t want to do it.”

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Could the Greatest of All Time be intimidated?

Podcast host, EHF Champions League winner and world champion Victor Tomás highlights Katrine Lunde’s unrivalled presence between the posts: “You have been a very intimidating goalkeeper for a lot of players.”

Reflecting on her time on the court, Lunde acknowledges the importance of her mentality: “My role is to take balls. And if I have to be scary, I have to be scary.”

But were there any players that could intimidate her? There are two big names that come to her mind:

“I think, for example, [Cristina] Neagu. I could never read her. And I also believe that Bojana Popovic was an amazing player. It was not easy, and she shot with a spin on the ball, so even if you caught it, it was going in.”

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Looking ahead beyond the court

When describing Katrine Lunde, “The Spin” host and a former EHF Champions League winner herself, Andrea Lekic, admits:

“Whoever met her along the way, they could feel humbleness, kindness. She was always a really warm person, helping everyone around her, making people better.”

The pair is part of the Role Models project for Her Playground, an initiative that will keep Katrine Lunde connected to the future generations beyond her playing career:

“It’s a lot of information, especially for the girls, on different topics. We are working so the girls can see different opportunities in the sport after they play handball, different types of roles.”

The full discussion — including more on what the future holds for Katrine Lunde and the key points of her career — is available in the latest episode of “The Spin” podcast. Listen to it now on YouTube, Spotify or your favourite podcast platform.

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Photos © Tor Erik Schrøder (main & in-text), Uros Hocevar / kolektiff (in-text)

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