Following the announcement of Learn Handball's partnership with the European Handball Federation in November 2025, the first three national federations have also chosen Learn Handball as their "Official Digital Coaching Partner".

The Faroe Islands Handball Federation, England Handball Association and Olympic Handball Ireland are strengthening their commitment to coach education and digital learning as part of their efforts to support the continued development of handball in their countries.

Results have already started to show for the Faroe Islands, with both the men's and women's teams enjoying debuts at the EHF EURO 2024 and securing first appearances at the IHF World Championship — and their efforts do not stop here.

“We want to provide coaches across the country with the best possible tools. Especially in youth handball, coaches play a crucial role, and with Learn Handball they gain easy access to high quality, age appropriate training resources. Our hope is that this will inspire coaches in their daily work and help develop both coaches and players,” said Mark Lausen-Marcher, sports director for the Faroe Islands Handball Federation.