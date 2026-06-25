England, Ireland and Faroe Islands agree partnerships with Learn Handball

England, Ireland and Faroe Islands agree partnerships with Learn Handball

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European Handball Federation
25 June 2026, 11:00

The digital platform for handball coaching 'Learn Handball' has agreed new partnerships with the handball federations of England, Ireland and the Faroe Islands, giving wider access to training resources for players, coaches and officials. Under the agreement, Learn Handball will be the "Official Digital Coaching Partner" for each federation.

Following the announcement of Learn Handball's partnership with the European Handball Federation in November 2025, the first three national federations have also chosen Learn Handball as their "Official Digital Coaching Partner".

The Faroe Islands Handball Federation, England Handball Association and Olympic Handball Ireland are strengthening their commitment to coach education and digital learning as part of their efforts to support the continued development of handball in their countries.

Results have already started to show for the Faroe Islands, with both the men's and women's teams enjoying debuts at the EHF EURO 2024 and securing first appearances at the IHF World Championship — and their efforts do not stop here. 

“We want to provide coaches across the country with the best possible tools. Especially in youth handball, coaches play a crucial role, and with Learn Handball they gain easy access to high quality, age appropriate training resources. Our hope is that this will inspire coaches in their daily work and help develop both coaches and players,” said Mark Lausen-Marcher, sports director for the Faroe Islands Handball Federation.

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Following the signing of the EHF Master Plan in 2025, which marked a significant step in the development of handball in the country, Ireland's ongoing efforts aim to elevate the sport even more.

Olympic Handball Ireland chief executive officer Elaine Grant added: "The Learn Handball platform presents a significant opportunity for Olympic Handball Ireland to strengthen its coach education, school engagement, and grassroots development systems through a centralised digital learning environment.

"Through strategic implementation, Learn Handball will become a core component of OHI’s education and development framework supporting coaches, teachers, players, officials, and partner organisations, significantly increasing our impact across Ireland“.

Founded in 2016 by former Norwegian international Bjarte Myrhol and his brother Atle Myrhol, Learn Handball celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2026. Over the past decade, the platform has grown into the biggest online tool for youth handball coaches.

Swiss playmaker and current national team head coach Andy Schmid and Swiss line player Viktor Glatthard joined the team in 2019, while numerous world-class players and coaches have contributed their skills and insights through Learn Handball's extensive library of educational content.

The platform offers tailored training plans designed to make everyday life easier for youth handball coaches, regardless of their level of experience. Currently, there are more than 800 clubs and 52,000 users registered.

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