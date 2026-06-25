Following the signing of the EHF Master Plan in 2025, which marked a significant step in the development of handball in the country, Ireland's ongoing efforts aim to elevate the sport even more.
Olympic Handball Ireland chief executive officer Elaine Grant added: "The Learn Handball platform presents a significant opportunity for Olympic Handball Ireland to strengthen its coach education, school engagement, and grassroots development systems through a centralised digital learning environment.
"Through strategic implementation, Learn Handball will become a core component of OHI’s education and development framework supporting coaches, teachers, players, officials, and partner organisations, significantly increasing our impact across Ireland“.
Founded in 2016 by former Norwegian international Bjarte Myrhol and his brother Atle Myrhol, Learn Handball celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2026. Over the past decade, the platform has grown into the biggest online tool for youth handball coaches.
Swiss playmaker and current national team head coach Andy Schmid and Swiss line player Viktor Glatthard joined the team in 2019, while numerous world-class players and coaches have contributed their skills and insights through Learn Handball's extensive library of educational content.
The platform offers tailored training plans designed to make everyday life easier for youth handball coaches, regardless of their level of experience. Currently, there are more than 800 clubs and 52,000 users registered.