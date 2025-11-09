Team Esbjerg claimed their seventh win over Buducnost without breaking a sweat — goalkeeping duo Katharina Filter and Anna Kristensen combined for 18 saves at 42.9 per cent efficiency

the competition's top scorer Henny Reistad netted five in Esbjerg's victory, bringing her overall tally to 50

Gloria Bistrita are now on a three-game winning streak after surviving BVB's late comeback — once again, Danila So Delgado led them to victory, netting her 40th goal of the season

Ikast parted ways with coach Søren Hansen just three days before the clash with Podravka, with Claus Mogensen stepping in — and leading his team to a convincing win

star player Julie Scaglione led Ikasts's attack with 12 goals, while Tina Barišic added six for Podravka, who suffered their fourth straight defeat

GROUP A

H2H: 7-0-0

Top scorers: Michalla Møller 6/8 (Team Esbjerg), Nada Kadovic 8/8 (OTP Group Buducnost)

Buducnost keep on having it tough with a seventh consecutive defeat of the season and 12 EHF Champions League matches without tasting victory — their last win dates back to January 2025. Esbjerg proved the favourites' status right from the very start, never giving the Montenegrin side a chance and celebrated their fourth win of the season. The hosts quickly moved from a three-goal to a nine-goal lead, powered by goalkeeper Katharina Filter, who already had 10 saves at 47.6 per cent efficiency by half-time.

Little changed after the break, even with Buducnost using all three goalkeepers in the game. Esbjerg used their rotation to stretch the gap even further, with 12 out of 14 outfield players finding the net, while Anna Kristensen continued the good work between the posts. Buducnost, however, showed slight improvement in attack: the least effective team in the competition managed to score at least 24 goals for the fourth time this season, with Nada Kadovic netting eight times from just as many attempts.