Esbjerg, Bistrita and Ikast celebrate perfect Sunday at home

ER 2842 (1)
EHF / Danijela Vekić
09 November 2025, 18:20

All three hosts on Sunday in round 7 of the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 defended their home grounds.

In group A, Team Esbjerg cruised past OTP Group Buducnost, extending their home winning streak to three. Gloria Bistrita survived a scare against BV Borussia Dortmund to keep hold of third place, while over in group B, Ikast Håndbold got back on the winning track after successfully stopping HC Podravka.

  • Team Esbjerg claimed their seventh win over Buducnost without breaking a sweat — goalkeeping duo Katharina Filter and Anna Kristensen combined for 18 saves at 42.9 per cent efficiency
  • the competition's top scorer Henny Reistad netted five in Esbjerg's victory, bringing her overall tally to 50
  • Gloria Bistrita are now on a three-game winning streak after surviving BVB's late comeback — once again, Danila So Delgado led them to victory, netting her 40th goal of the season
  • Ikast parted ways with coach Søren Hansen just three days before the clash with Podravka, with Claus Mogensen stepping in — and leading his team to a convincing win
  • star player Julie Scaglione led Ikasts's attack with 12 goals, while Tina Barišic added six for Podravka, who suffered their fourth straight defeat

GROUP A

Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs OTP Group Buducnost (MNE) 36:24 (18:11)

H2H: 7-0-0
Top scorers: Michalla Møller 6/8 (Team Esbjerg), Nada Kadovic 8/8 (OTP Group Buducnost)

Buducnost keep on having it tough with a seventh consecutive defeat of the season and 12 EHF Champions League matches without tasting victory — their last win dates back to January 2025. Esbjerg proved the favourites' status right from the very start, never giving the Montenegrin side a chance and celebrated their fourth win of the season. The hosts quickly moved from a three-goal to a nine-goal lead, powered by goalkeeper Katharina Filter, who already had 10 saves at 47.6 per cent efficiency by half-time.

Little changed after the break, even with Buducnost using all three goalkeepers in the game. Esbjerg used their rotation to stretch the gap even further, with 12 out of 14 outfield players finding the net, while Anna Kristensen continued the good work between the posts. Buducnost, however, showed slight improvement in attack: the least effective team in the competition managed to score at least 24 goals for the fourth time this season, with Nada Kadovic netting eight times from just as many attempts.

 

20251109 Team Esbjerg OTP Group Buducnost 17 Hansson
We were great from start to finish, and that made it a fun match to play. We managed to keep our defence tight, and that helped our counter attacks in the start of the match.
Elin Hansson
Left wing, Team Esbjerg
20251109 Team Esbjerg OTP Group Buducnost 18 Löfqvist
I think it was a hard game. We needed to be brave, and I think we did that. It was difficult to keep up with Team Esbjerg's pace, because we could not rotate as much as they did. We did what could, and kudos to Team Esbjerg because they are a great team.
Hawa N'diaye
Line player, OTP Group Buducnost

Gloria Bistrita (ROU) vs BV Borussia Dortmund (GER) 36:32 (18:15)

H2H: 1-0-0
Top scorers: Danila So Delgado Pinto 11/15 (Gloria Bistrita), Guro Nestaker 8/11 (BV Borussia Dortmund)

BVB had a strong start, causing trouble for the home side with a tight defence and taking an early 6:3 lead. Backed by their passionate crowd, Bistrita began to rise as Daniela So Delgado and Larissa Nüsser became unstoppable in attack. The hosts not only levelled the score, but also spurred a 5:0 goal run to turn the tide and overtake the game by half-time.

Misses and mistakes came back to haunt them after 10 minutes of the second half, as BVB mounted a comeback that pushed the hosts to their limits. After more than 30 minutes, the German side grabbed their first lead since 9:8 in the first half, reigniting the game's intensity. But all hopes of mounting a full comeback and snatching a win in Romania were shattered in the final five minutes — nerves showed, errors piled up, and So Delgado powered ahead to seal Bistrita's third consecutive win.

 

Ehf 215
I think our team was actually good. A lot of mistakes in the first part in defence, and this is the problem that we had for the entire game. In the end, we made less mistakes, but I think this game could have gone either way for both teams.
Danila So Delgado Pinto
Left back, Gloria Bistrita
Ehf 227
We have seen a great match from both teams, we went up and down. In the end, we were down. I am confident in my team. The atmosphere was great, it was a really great fight. We will try to take our chances at home next week.
Hendrikus Groener
Head coach, BV Borussia Dortmund
20251109 Team Esbjerg OTP Group Buducnost 14 Van Der Helm
Niels Husted
20251109 Team Esbjerg OTP Group Buducnost 34 Radevic
Niels Husted
20251109 Team Esbjerg OTP Group Buducnost 22 Haugsted1
Niels Husted
20251109 Team Esbjerg OTP Group Buducnost 1 Skerovic
Niels Husted
20251109 Team Esbjerg OTP Group Buducnost 29 Dekker
Niels Husted
Ehf 202
Bianca Sălăgean - WolfArt Agentia de SocialMedia
Ehf 195
Bianca Sălăgean - WolfArt Agentia de SocialMedia
Ehf 193
Bianca Sălăgean - WolfArt Agentia de SocialMedia
Ehf 197
Bianca Sălăgean - WolfArt Agentia de SocialMedia

GROUP B

Ikast Håndbold (DEN) vs HC Podravka (CRO) 36:30 (16:13)

H2H: 5-0-4
Top scorers: Julie Scaglione 12/20 (Ikast Håndbold), Tina Barišic 6/8 (HC Podravka)

Podravka were unable to celebrate their 70th anniversary with a victory as Ikast proved too strong in crucial moments. The Danish side stayed in front throughout the first half, capitalising on Podravka's mistakes. Their defence was briefly shaken after Simone Petersen's direct red card, but Filippa Idéhn produced crucial saves to prevent the Croatians from narrowing the gap.

Podravka have been dealing with a significant number of absences, which showed in their attacking play, yet they still put up a strong fight. However, a blistering start to the second half saw Ikast setting a six-goal lead (20:14), which proved crucial for the win. Podravka struggled, not being able to break through and failing to find a solution on both ends of the court, while Ikast continued their good work and sealed a comfortable victory.

 

IMGL8648
It was a good performance, I think we were quite disciplined and had good charisma. We played controlled in our attack and created good chances, where Julie, in particular, was really good. We can adjust and become even sharper in the next match and deliver even more.
Claus Mogensen
Head coach, Ikast Håndbold
IMGL9803
It was a very difficult game for us, where the six-goal difference was too big. I cannot be satisfied with our defence tonight. In the next game we hope that we will play better, and that some of the many players that are injured will return.
Ivica Obrvan
Head coach, HC Podravka
IMGL8640
Frederik Dahl/Hamistolen
IMGL8613
Frederik Dahl/Hamistolen
IMGL8604
Frederik Dahl/Hamistolen
IMGL8612
Frederik Dahl/Hamistolen
IMGL8605
Frederik Dahl/Hamistolen
IMGL8622
Frederik Dahl/Hamistolen
IMGL8610
Frederik Dahl/Hamistolen

Main photo © Niels Husted

DER09032
