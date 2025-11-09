Esbjerg, Bistrita and Ikast celebrate perfect Sunday at home
All three hosts on Sunday in round 7 of the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 defended their home grounds.
In group A, Team Esbjerg cruised past OTP Group Buducnost, extending their home winning streak to three. Gloria Bistrita survived a scare against BV Borussia Dortmund to keep hold of third place, while over in group B, Ikast Håndbold got back on the winning track after successfully stopping HC Podravka.
We were great from start to finish, and that made it a fun match to play. We managed to keep our defence tight, and that helped our counter attacks in the start of the match.
I think it was a hard game. We needed to be brave, and I think we did that. It was difficult to keep up with Team Esbjerg's pace, because we could not rotate as much as they did. We did what could, and kudos to Team Esbjerg because they are a great team.
I think our team was actually good. A lot of mistakes in the first part in defence, and this is the problem that we had for the entire game. In the end, we made less mistakes, but I think this game could have gone either way for both teams.
We have seen a great match from both teams, we went up and down. In the end, we were down. I am confident in my team. The atmosphere was great, it was a really great fight. We will try to take our chances at home next week.
It was a good performance, I think we were quite disciplined and had good charisma. We played controlled in our attack and created good chances, where Julie, in particular, was really good. We can adjust and become even sharper in the next match and deliver even more.
It was a very difficult game for us, where the six-goal difference was too big. I cannot be satisfied with our defence tonight. In the next game we hope that we will play better, and that some of the many players that are injured will return.