GROUP A

BV BORUSSIA DORTMUND (GER) VS TEAM ESBJERG (DEN) 24:31 (10:14)

H2H: 0-0-4

Top scorers: Alina Grijseels 5/6, Déborah Lassource 5/10 (both BV Borussia Dortmund), Michala Møller 5/10 (Team Esbjerg)

Team Esbjerg proved their favourite status in Germany and beat the home side again, even without competition top scorer Henny Reistad, who was sidelined with back problems after their last Danish league game. It was an equal start in Germany, as both sides were trying to get back on track after a two-month break from the Champions League. However, soon Esbjerg’s experience broke through as they built a five-goal lead, backed by Katharina Filter’s saves — she stood at 52 per cent by half-time and finished on 39. With their advantage stretching to six, the Danish side were close to pushing into double digits once again, just like in the first meeting, but Sarah Wachter stepped in with timely saves to keep BVB in the game.

Esbjerg took full control after the break, stretching the gap to seven and maintaining the distance until the final whistle. BVB took a blow after Déborah Lassource earned her third two-minute suspension and had to leave the court with a red card. On the other side, team play made the difference, with 12 of their 13 outfield players finding the net at least once, while Anna Kristensen continued the strong goalkeeping display after coming on and capped the night with her own 52 per cent save efficiency.