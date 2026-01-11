Esbjerg, Brest and CSM claim wins in first round of 2026

11 January 2026, 17:30

The EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 first round of 2026 closed on Sunday with four exciting clashes. Three away teams — Team Esbjerg, Brest Bretagne Handball and CSM Bucuresti — were successful in their quests, while Sola HK also celebrated their first point in their maiden Champions League season with a draw away at Krim.

  • Esbjerg celebrated their fifth win of the season with another seven-goal victory over BV Borussia Dortmund, backed by strong goalkeeping performances from Katharina Filter and Anna Kristensen

  • Sola claimed their first points of the season after a draw with Krim — Camilla Herrem led the Norwegian side with six goals, while Grace Zaadi returned to the court and also netted six for the Slovenian team

  • Brest produced a late surge to claim a narrow win over Podravka and return to the winning path, while Podravka slipped into a six-game losing streak

  • with 11 goals, Anna Vyakhireva led Brest to their 60th EHF Champions League win

  • Bojana Popovic enjoyed a successful debut as head coach of CSM Bucuresti — her side beat Odense by nine goals, handing the Danish team only their second defeat of the season

GROUP A

BV BORUSSIA DORTMUND (GER) VS TEAM ESBJERG (DEN) 24:31 (10:14)

H2H: 0-0-4

Top scorers: Alina Grijseels 5/6, Déborah Lassource 5/10 (both BV Borussia Dortmund), Michala Møller 5/10 (Team Esbjerg)

Team Esbjerg proved their favourite status in Germany and beat the home side again, even without competition top scorer Henny Reistad, who was sidelined with back problems after their last Danish league game. It was an equal start in Germany, as both sides were trying to get back on track after a two-month break from the Champions League. However, soon Esbjerg’s experience broke through as they built a five-goal lead, backed by Katharina Filter’s saves — she stood at 52 per cent by half-time and finished on 39. With their advantage stretching to six, the Danish side were close to pushing into double digits once again, just like in the first meeting, but Sarah Wachter stepped in with timely saves to keep BVB in the game.

Esbjerg took full control after the break, stretching the gap to seven and maintaining the distance until the final whistle. BVB took a blow after Déborah Lassource earned her third two-minute suspension and had to leave the court with a red card. On the other side, team play made the difference, with 12 of their 13 outfield players finding the net at least once, while Anna Kristensen continued the strong goalkeeping display after coming on and capped the night with her own 52 per cent save efficiency.

 

Borussia
We struggled in the first half, and then we had phases when our attack was clicking, but defense wasn't. We made too many mistakes, and Esbjerg were of course there to punish us.
Sarah Wachter
Goalkeeper, BV Borussia Dortmund
Esbjerg
We’re very happy with the two points. We played a solid game, especially defensively, with two strong goalkeepers.
Tomas Axner
Head coach, Team Esbjerg

GROUP B

KRIM OTP GROUP MERCATOR (SLO) VS SOLA HK (NOR) 22:22 (9:10)

H2H: 1-1-0

Top scorers: Grace Zaadi 6/9 (Krim OTP Group Mercator), Camilla Herrem 6/8 (Sola HK)

Sola were eager to grab their first win of the season, and opening the game with a 5:0 run underlined their intent, with Camilla Herrem accounting for three of the first five goals. They left Krim reeling until the sixth minute, when Tamara Mavsar finally found a way to score. That early Sola surge proved hard to fully catch up with, as both sides went through ups and downs, including a goalless spell between the 14th and 20th minutes. However, Tamara Horacek, Grace Zaadi and goalkeeper Maja Vojnovic stepped up in the closing moments of the first half and pulled Krim back to just one goal down at the break (9:10).

The second half was equally intense. Krim levelled shortly after the restart, and the game turned into a back-and-forth battle with trading leads. The hosts even grabbed their first lead of the match in the 50th minute when Sofie Badrum scored, but Sola responded to restore a narrow edge and push the game into a fiery finish. Both teams had chances to seal the win, but neither converted, settling for a draw — the first of the season for both sides.

 

Krim
The result reflects what happened on the court. We weren’t sharp enough in the areas we prepared for. We started the game too soft and lacked focus. We didn’t create many chances, and we missed the few we had. While our defensive plan started to work later in the first half, our attack was a different story. Our shooting was under 50% and we weren’t brave enough to run with them. We didn’t score enough goals—our defense was okay, but our offense certainly wasn’t.
Ziga Novak
Head coach, Krim Otp Group Mercator
Sola
I think that we should be proud of our first points. We played many close matches in previous rounds and deserved these points today. We played a really good game. The first few minutes were excellent; we were level until the end and just wanted to avoid losing points again, as happened against FTC and Brest. We can be really proud that we scored this point; history has been written for Sola.
Camilla Herrem
Left wing, Sola HK

HC PODRAVKA (CRO) VS BREST BRETAGNE HANDBALL (FRA) 30:31 (16:13)

H2H: 1-0-7

Top scorers: Anna Vyakhireva 11/13 (Brest Bretagne Handball), Andrea Šimara 9/9 (HC Podravka)

Podravka knew the recipe to break down Brest from their March 2025 meeting and came close to repeating it once again. However, Brest bounced back behind a strong Anna Vyakhireva outing and avoided their second defeat of the season. The opening minutes went back and forth, with both sides holding a slender lead, but it was Podravka who had more control. Tina Barišić and Andrea Šimara led the charge for the Croatian side with 11 goals combined, with Matea Pletikosić being the force behind the attack with ten assists. Meanwhile, Brest struggled defensively — just one save in 30 minutes helped Podravka build a three-goal lead at the break.

Podravka had a blistering restart, opening the second half with a 3–0 run and pushing the lead to six, putting Brest under serious pressure. The French side regrouped, changed their defensive approach and forced Podravka into misses and mistakes, allowing them to narrow the gap to 18:20 in just six minutes. They kept pushing as Anna Vyakhireva came to the rescue, scoring effortlessly from seven metres and breakthroughs, netting eight times in the second half. Her performance brought Brest level at 25:25 in the 48th minute and completed the turnaround in the 54th, aided by timely saves from Camille Depuiset. As a result, Brest entered the final two minutes up 31:29, but Podravka pushed until the very end, even creating a chance to draw, yet failed to deny Brest the points.

 

Podravka
I think this was a very good game. We fought. It’s always a shame when you lose by one goal. It’s hard to find words after a defeat like this. I would like to congratulate the girls. I think we showed again that we can handle everyone, especially since we had very big problems during the preparations after the national team meetings. I don’t know what to say. Maybe technical errors cost us. But they had so many seven-metre throws, and we only had one. It’s a frustrating number. It’s simply very difficult because it’s a shame that we didn’t at least get the point we deserved.
Matea Pletikosić
Centre back, HC Podravka
Brest
First of all, I would like to thank Podravka for a very good game. They did really well today. From our side, of course, I’m not really satisfied. I’m satisfied with the win and the two points, but it was not our best game. We weren’t calm or relaxed, and we were not at our best in terms of speed or spirit. We woke up in the second half, and that was enough.

Still, this is a lesson for us to stay focused from minute one to minute 60, and not to give away something that belongs to us, because we know what we are capable of. I hope that from now on, we will show that from the very beginning. Also, we must not give the opponent any chance, so they don’t feel they might get something. A win is a win. Great game from Podravka, but we can do better.
Anna Vyakhireva
Right back, Brest Bretagne Handball

ODENSE HÅNDBOLD (DEN) VS CSM BUCURESTI (ROU) 24:33 (9:15)

H2H: 2-0-4

Top scorers: Thale Rushfeldt Deila 9/14 (Odense Håndbold), Elizabeth Omoregie 6/8 (CSM Bucuresti)

CSM got their revenge after the 30:36 defeat in round 7 and put a stop to Odense’s four-game winning streak. Odense had a promising start, opening with a 3–0 unanswered run backed by Yara Ten Holte’s saves. However, their attack soon hit a stalemate, and CSM needed less than two minutes to draw level. The teams stayed locked until the 20th minute, when things started to go awry for Odense. Their attack stalled completely, as CSM’s strong defence and Gabriela Moreschi’s positioning pushed the hosts on the back foot. From 7:7, CSM spurred a 5–0 run and, by the 23rd minute, left the home side goalless for five minutes, exposing a vulnerability rarely seen in the Danish side.

Odense’s troubles continued in the second half as well, as their attack efficiency could not break the 30 per cent ceiling. Only Thale Rushfeldt Deila was able to pierce through CSM’s defence with nine goals by the end. On the other side, CSM were strong in almost all positions and hit a double-digit lead in the 40th minute, courtesy of Valeriia Maslova. From that point on, there was no way back for Odense, who, despite their efforts, had to accept their second defeat of the season, again by nine goals after the 31:40 loss to Brest. Elizabeth Omoregie and Emma Friis led the charge for CSM among ten different scorers, combining for nine goals.

 

Screenshot 2026 01 11 At 18.14.51
We didn't stick to our plan and we didn't hit our level, which we have to, if we want to compete in this tournament.
Helene Gigstad Fauske
Centre back, Odense Handbold
Buducnost (1)
We showed a very strong physical performance today. From the start, we delivered a good attitude and fought as a team. Today, we delivered a good game in both offense and defence, which we have to carry into the next game as well.
Bojana Popovic
Head coach, CSM Bucuresti
