Ingvild Bakkerud's 10 goals were not enough for Odense to overcome reigning champions Metz, who produced a late turnaround to extend their unbeaten streak to 16 matches

Gloria Bistrita's late 8:0 run proved decisive against Podravka as Helena Paulo, Johanna Reichert and Danila So Delgado combined for 18 goals

Buducnost snatched a last-second victory against Dortmund, claiming their first win over the German side in four years

led by Henny Reistad and Nora Mørk's seven goals each and 15 saves from Anna Kristensen, Esbjerg handed FTC their first defeat of the season despite Katharina Filter's 16 saves

ahead of the match between Esbjerg and FTC, centre back Henny Reistad received her EHF Excellence Award for the Women's Team of the Season, presented by EHF Vice-President Henrik La Cour

GROUP A

H2H: 8-1-3

Top scorers: Nora Mørk 7/8, Henny Reistad 7/14 (Team Esbjerg); Lysa Tchaptchet 6/8 (FTC-Toyota Kovács)

It was a hard-fought first half with Esbjerg's solid defence causing plenty of problems for FTC, although both sides’ goalkeepers, Katharina Filter and Anna Kristensen, were in good form from the start. Esbjerg capitalised on their defensive strength to score quick goals with Sanna Solberg-Iskasen helping the Danish side to open a 10:5 lead in the 23rd minute. FTC managed to narrow the gap towards the end of the half to two goals (11:13), but Henny Reistad stepped up against her former coach to restore Esbjerg's lead by half-time.

Reistad and Nora Mørk continued to lead Esbjerg's attack after the break, while FTC, with only 11 field players available for rotation, struggled to mount another comeback. The Danish side gradually stretched their advantage to as many as nine goals and looked firmly in control. However, FTC capitalised on Esbjerg's drop in concentration in the final five minutes, reducing the deficit from 20:27 to 24:28. The Hungarian side had further opportunities to narrow the gap, but Esbjerg managed to protect their lead in the closing stages and celebrate their eighth win against FTC, handing the visitors their first defeat of the season.