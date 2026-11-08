Esbjerg hand FTC first defeat of the season, Metz remain unbeaten
There was plenty of drama and excitement on Sunday as round 7 of the EHF Champions League Women 2026/27 season came to a close. OTP Group Buducnost snatched a last-second victory against BV Borussia Dortmund, while Metz Handball produced a late turnaround to beat Odense Håndbold and extend their unbeaten run.
Gloria Bistrita also fought back to claim their first win against HC Podravka, while Team Esbjerg handed FTC-Toyota Kovács their first defeat of the season in a convincing manner.
We succeeded with almost everything today. We created many chances in our offence, and our defence managed to hold FTC down to three goals in the first 12 minutes of the game. We were able to contain their strong one-on-one players. We forced them to play seven against six against us, which they have not used so much this season, and that caught us off guard a bit.
Team Esbjerg was the better team today. They were more aggressive and managed to win more duels that us. Henny Reistad also took up a lot of space, in both ends of the court, so we have a lot of work to do before the rematch next week.
We played really well in the first half and also defended very well. However, we made things difficult for ourselves in attack right from the start. Not many goals were scored. After Buducnost equalised in the second half, we started to struggle a little. And then Buducnost managed to close out the game.
It was a good ending for us. They are a very good team and they did a really good job. But we wanted to take our chance to win the game. We are fighting to finish among the top six.
They pushed us to the limit. It was a tough week for us, we have a new injured player and I want to congratulate my team because they are showing a very good character and they are making a very good job.
I think I can be proud of my team for the first half. It was an intense match, it was a hectic game and we did a bit too many mistakes so we need to work on it for the upcoming games.
I think Odense are not as high in the standings as they could be, considering the players they have.
We are very happy to have won this match, which is very important in the race for points. We never gave up, we rode the ups and downs. It was a very intense match, and it's really great to win games like this.
Today was a difficult game, and we knew that. Things didn't really go our way, but we also have to be honest: making more than 15 technical mistakes and turnovers is not the right way to win a match.
It wasn't a particularly good game in terms of technical performance, but at least we showed some fighting spirit.