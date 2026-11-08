Esbjerg hand FTC first defeat of the season, Metz remain unbeaten

Esbjerg hand FTC first defeat of the season, Metz remain unbeaten

08 November 2026, 18:25

There was plenty of drama and excitement on Sunday as round 7 of the EHF Champions League Women 2026/27 season came to a close. OTP Group Buducnost snatched a last-second victory against BV Borussia Dortmund, while Metz Handball produced a late turnaround to beat Odense  Håndbold and extend their unbeaten run.

Gloria Bistrita also fought back to claim their first win against HC Podravka, while Team Esbjerg handed FTC-Toyota Kovács their first defeat of the season in a convincing manner.

  • Ingvild Bakkerud's 10 goals were not enough for Odense to overcome reigning champions Metz, who produced a late turnaround to extend their unbeaten streak to 16 matches

  • Gloria Bistrita's late 8:0 run proved decisive against Podravka as Helena Paulo, Johanna Reichert and Danila So Delgado combined for 18 goals

  • Buducnost snatched a last-second victory against Dortmund, claiming their first win over the German side in four years

  • led by Henny Reistad and Nora Mørk's seven goals each and 15 saves from Anna Kristensen, Esbjerg handed FTC their first defeat of the season despite Katharina Filter's 16 saves

  • ahead of the match between Esbjerg and FTC, centre back Henny Reistad received her EHF Excellence Award for the Women's Team of the Season, presented by EHF Vice-President Henrik La Cour

GROUP A

TEAM ESBJERG (DEN) VS FTC-TOYOTA KOVÁCS (HUN) 29:26 (15:11)

H2H: 8-1-3

Top scorers: Nora Mørk 7/8, Henny Reistad 7/14 (Team Esbjerg); Lysa Tchaptchet 6/8 (FTC-Toyota Kovács)

It was a hard-fought first half with Esbjerg's solid defence causing plenty of problems for FTC, although both sides’ goalkeepers, Katharina Filter and Anna Kristensen, were in good form from the start. Esbjerg capitalised on their defensive strength to score quick goals with Sanna Solberg-Iskasen helping the Danish side to open a 10:5 lead in the 23rd minute. FTC managed to narrow the gap towards the end of the half to two goals (11:13), but Henny Reistad stepped up against her former coach to restore Esbjerg's lead by half-time.

Reistad and Nora Mørk continued to lead Esbjerg's attack after the break, while FTC, with only 11 field players available for rotation, struggled to mount another comeback. The Danish side gradually stretched their advantage to as many as nine goals and looked firmly in control. However, FTC capitalised on Esbjerg's drop in concentration in the final five minutes, reducing the deficit from 20:27 to 24:28. The Hungarian side had further opportunities to narrow the gap, but Esbjerg managed to protect their lead in the closing stages and celebrate their eighth win against FTC, handing the visitors their first defeat of the season.

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20261108 Team Esbjerg FTC Toyotakovács Coach Axnér
We succeeded with almost everything today. We created many chances in our offence, and our defence managed to hold FTC down to three goals in the first 12 minutes of the game. We were able to contain their strong one-on-one players. We forced them to play seven against six against us, which they have not used so much this season, and that caught us off guard a bit.
Tomas Axnér
Head coach, Team Esbjerg
20261108 Team Esbjerg FTC Toyotakovács Coach Jensen1
Team Esbjerg was the better team today. They were more aggressive and managed to win more duels that us. Henny Reistad also took up a lot of space, in both ends of the court, so we have a lot of work to do before the rematch next week.
Jesper Jensen
Head coach, FTC-Toyota Kovács
20261108 Team Esbjerg FTC Toyotakovács 9 Mørk
Team Esbjerg / Niels Husted
20261108 Team Esbjerg FTC Toyotakovács 26 Malestein
Team Esbjerg / Niels Husted
20261108 Team Esbjerg FTC Toyotakovács 11 Iversen1
Team Esbjerg / Niels Husted
20261108 Team Esbjerg FTC Toyotakovács 17 Omoregie
Team Esbjerg / Niels Husted
20261108 Team Esbjerg FTC Toyotakovács 25 Reistad2
Team Esbjerg / Niels Husted

BV BORUSSIA DORTMUND (GER) VS OTP GROUP BUDUCNOST (MNE) 24:25 (13:9)

H2H: 3-0-4

Top scorers: Alina Grijseels 5/6 (BV Borussia Dortmund); Đurđina Jauković 9/14 (OTP Group Buducnost)

The teams traded the lead for much of the opening 20 minutes, with neither side able to establish a clear advantage. Buducnost made the better start, but a direct red card for Jelena Radivojević disrupted their rhythm. Both goalkeepers enjoyed a strong first half, but the decisive moment came when Dortmund produced a 4:0 run to turn a 7:7 tie into an 11:7 lead, leaving Buducnost without a goal for seven minutes.

Buducnost made adjustments in their efforts to close the gap, but attacking mistakes continued to hamper their progress until the 45th minute. After the timeout, Đurđina Jauković scored three consecutive goals to bring the Montenegrin club level at 19:19, as she proved to be instrumental in the comeback. As Buducnost kept pouncing, Dortmund began to show signs of nerves, setting up a thrilling finish. With BVB unable to find a way through and eventually forced into passive play, Buducnost made the most of their final possession. Jovana Skrobić netted off the post with just three seconds remaining to put the Montenegrin side ahead, leaving Dortmund with no time to respond.

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NAP08094
We played really well in the first half and also defended very well. However, we made things difficult for ourselves in attack right from the start. Not many goals were scored. After Buducnost equalised in the second half, we started to struggle a little. And then Buducnost managed to close out the game.
Sarah Wachter
Goalkeeper, BV Borussia Dortmund
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It was a good ending for us. They are a very good team and they did a really good job. But we wanted to take our chance to win the game. We are fighting to finish among the top six.
Maja Savic
Head coach, OTP Group Buducnost
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Nicolas Pleye
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Nicolas Pleye
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Nicolas Pleye
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Nicolas Pleye
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Nicolas Pleye

GROUP B

GLORIA BISTRITA (ROU) VS HC PODRAVKA (CRO) 33:29 (14:15)

H2H: 1-0-2

Top scorers: Helena Paulo 7/10 (Gloria Bistrita); Katarina Pandža 10/12 (HC Podravka)

Podravka put in a strong first-half performance away from home, holding the lead for much of the opening 30 minutes thanks largely to Katarina Pandža and Matea Šošo who combined for 12 goals. The Croatian side led by as many as three goals, but Gloria gradually reduced the deficit towards the end of the half, with Jennifer Gutiérrez bringing the hosts level (12:12). Podravka still managed to head into the break with a slender advantage, leaving everything open for the second half.

The Croatian side restored their three-goal lead after the break at 18:15, but Gloria, boosted by their home fans, fought back and moved ahead at 21:20, taking the lead for the first time since 4:2. From that moment on, Gloria took control, with Helena Paulo stepping up alongside Johanna Reichert and Danila So Delgado. The Romanian side produced an impressive 8:0 run to turn a 23:23 tie into a 31:23 advantage in under six minutes, paving the way for their first win against Podravka in the top-tier competition.

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178A4948
They pushed us to the limit. It was a tough week for us, we have a new injured player and I want to congratulate my team because they are showing a very good character and they are making a very good job.
Carlos Viver
Head coach, Gloria Bistrita
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I think I can be proud of my team for the first half. It was an intense match, it was a hectic game and we did a bit too many mistakes so we need to work on it for the upcoming games.
Katarina Pandža
Left back, HC Podravka
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WolfArt Agentia de Social Media
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WolfArt Agentia de Social Media
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METZ HANDBALL (FRA) VS ODENSE HÅNDBOLD (DEN) 33:31 (15:16)

H2H: 4-1-1

Top scorers: Kristina Jørgensen 5/13, Laura Schneider 5/7, Petra Vámos 5/6 (Metz Handball); Ingvild Bakkerud 10/16 (Odense Håndbold)

Former Metz goalkeeper Johanna Bundsen made a strong start against her former club, keeping the French side at bay and helping Odense open an early 4:1 lead. However, the advantage was short-lived as Metz quickly drew level through Laura Schneider and Chloé Valentini, before Léna Grandveau put the hosts ahead for the first time. Odense responded well, with Anna Vyakhireva and Tina Abdulla helping the Danish side regain the lead and take a slender advantage into half-time.

The rematch of last season's semi-final remained just as exciting throughout the second half with the teams trading leads in another closely contested battle. Odense were the first to establish a two-goal advantage, with Nikita van der Vliet making it 27:25, and looked to have the upper hand. However, Metz fought back, helped by few timely saves from Sabrina Novotná, to turn the tide and celebrate their sixth win of the season. The French side also extended their unbeaten run in Europe's top flight to 16 matches, with 14 wins and two draws dating back to last season.

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20261108 Metzhandball Odense 2335
I think Odense are not as high in the standings as they could be, considering the players they have.
We are very happy to have won this match, which is very important in the race for points. We never gave up, we rode the ups and downs. It was a very intense match, and it's really great to win games like this.
Lucie Granier
Right wing, Metz Handball
20261108 Metzhandball Odense 2011
Today was a difficult game, and we knew that. Things didn't really go our way, but we also have to be honest: making more than 15 technical mistakes and turnovers is not the right way to win a match.
It wasn't a particularly good game in terms of technical performance, but at least we showed some fighting spirit.
Mark Strandgaard
Head coach, Odense Håndbold
20261108 Metzhandball Odense 1931
Metz Handball
20261108 Metzhandball Odense 1879
Metz Handball
20261108 Metzhandball Odense 1909
Metz Handball
20261108 Metzhandball Odense 2211
Metz Handball

Main photo © Metz Handball

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Photo Credit Vuk Raicevic 41
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