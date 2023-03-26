Esbjerg secure second straight quarter-final spot

After winning in the first leg of the play-offs by three goals against Brest Bretagne Handball, Team Esbjerg repeated the feat on Sunday and secured a place in the quarter-finals of the EHF Champions League Women 2022/23.

The Danish club were boosted by a top performance from the competition's top scorer, Henny Ella Reistad, as they stepped up a gear in the second half, which was decisive for sealing their third appearance in the quarter-finals, where they will meet CSM Bucuresti.