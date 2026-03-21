MOL Esztergom's fairytale debut season in the EHF European League Women continued with a dominant away win against Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC in the first leg of the quarter-finals.

Lea Faragó displayed an impressive attacking performance, while Anna Bukovszky starred between the posts, giving MOL Esztergom an excellent chance of reaching the EHF Finals Women 2026 in front of their own fans next week.