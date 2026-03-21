Esztergom celebrate in the Hungarian derby of the quarter-finals
MOL Esztergom's fairytale debut season in the EHF European League Women continued with a dominant away win against Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC in the first leg of the quarter-finals.
Lea Faragó displayed an impressive attacking performance, while Anna Bukovszky starred between the posts, giving MOL Esztergom an excellent chance of reaching the EHF Finals Women 2026 in front of their own fans next week.
We did not react well from the beginning of the match. Unfortunately, we have a small squad, so we could not rotate properly. We did not do what we planned, especially in defence, and we also missed some clear chances in attack. It is even harder when we don’t get saves from the goalkeepers in these situations. But we have to keep working, because there is still the second leg in this competition.
We started the match very well. We had three-four good defensive actions and scored from every attack, which was very important. I think the final result is a bit misleading, because the difference between the two teams is not that big. It was one of those games where everything works for one team, and not everything for the other. I’m very happy, but there is still the second leg to play.