Esztergom celebrate in the Hungarian derby of the quarter-finals

Esztergom celebrate in the Hungarian derby of the quarter-finals

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
21 March 2026, 21:55

MOL Esztergom's fairytale debut season in the EHF European League Women continued with a dominant away win against Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC in the first leg of the quarter-finals.

Lea Faragó displayed an impressive attacking performance, while Anna Bukovszky starred between the posts, giving MOL Esztergom an excellent chance of reaching the EHF Finals Women 2026 in front of their own fans next week.

QUARTER-FINALS, LEG 1

Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN) vs MOL Esztergom (HUN) 25:36 (13:19)

Top scorers: Zsófia Stranigg 7/8 (Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC); Lea Faragó 12/16 (MOL Esztergom)

  • Lea Faragó and her teammates established control early on in the first half, with the talented left back scoring eight goals in the opening 30 minutes and Esztergom taking their biggest advantage at the half-time break, being six ahead
  • only four Mosonmagyarovari players got on the scoresheet in the first half, with Laura Falusi-Udvardi (five) and Zsófia Zsuzsanna Stranigg (six) scoring 84 per cent of their team's goals
  • Motherson's goalkeepers boasted only a five per cent save efficiency in the first half in comparison to Esztergom's 35 per cent, and the former team's shot stoppers ended the match with six saves in total
  • Emília Varga netted eight goals to become the guests second-best scorer, boasting a perfect shot efficiency
  • a total of seven two-minute suspensions were given during the match, proof of a highly intense derby

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Esztergom's defensive wall decides the winner in the first leg

A flawless beginning in defence set MOL Esztergom on course for a victory in Györ as Anna Bukovszky managed to save the net in the opening minutes, leaving Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC goalless until the fifth minute, with the visitors already four goals up (5:1). MOL Esztergom's strong and even aggressive defence — collecting four two-minute suspensions — worked wonders and limited the hosts to only a 59 per cent shot efficiency in the first half, in comparison to the guests' 86 per cent. The trend continued in the second half as well, with Motherson struggling to find the back of the net for more than five minutes between the 40th and the 45th minute, enabling Esztergom to strengthen their advantage and to record a well-deserved win, with their goalkeeper Anna Bukovszky finishing the match on 13 saves.

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20260321 MKC Esztergom
We did not react well from the beginning of the match. Unfortunately, we have a small squad, so we could not rotate properly. We did not do what we planned, especially in defence, and we also missed some clear chances in attack. It is even harder when we don’t get saves from the goalkeepers in these situations. But we have to keep working, because there is still the second leg in this competition.
Dragan Adžic
Head coach, Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC
20260321 MKC Esztergom 3 (1)
We started the match very well. We had three-four good defensive actions and scored from every attack, which was very important. I think the final result is a bit misleading, because the difference between the two teams is not that big. It was one of those games where everything works for one team, and not everything for the other. I’m very happy, but there is still the second leg to play.
Gábor Elek
Head coach, MOL Esztergom
20260321 MKC Esztergom 6
Ferenc Zengő
20260321 MKC Esztergom 13
Ferenc Zengő
20260321 MKC Esztergom 3
Ferenc Zengő
20260321 MKC Esztergom 18
Ferenc Zengő
20260321 MKC Esztergom 17
Ferenc Zengő
20260321 MKC Esztergom 8
Ferenc Zengő

Main photo © Ferenc Zengő

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20260321 DVSC Odense 40
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