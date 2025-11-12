Eurofarm Pelister overthrow Szeged; wins for PSG, Veszprém and SCM
The Machineseeker EHF Champions League returned from a three-week break with a bang: One Veszprém HC scored 43 goals at Kolstad, SC Magdeburg kept their clean record with their seventh win, PSG ended their series of defeats and Eurofarm Pelister won the Match of the Week, which had a real climax in the last seven seconds.
A brutal day on the job. We met a massive locomotive from Veszprém. They are both clever and strong, and they make us pay for our mistakes. On top of that, they had a very good goalkeeper today. All over, a very hard day on the job.
It was an intensive game with a nice atmosphere here in the arena. We played a first good half, and in the second half I feel that we showed that we were a better team today. We had to work hard for these two points and are very happy with the game.
We had a tough match — started badly and didn't score for eight minutes. In the second half, everything was in our hands, but in the key moments we lost the match. We are sad and disappointed because we wanted to win, but it's not easy to play in Macedonia. We made a technical mistake in a key moment and things are like that — one on one side, another on the other side — so that could easily decide the two points in a match like this.
We simply lived like a family these past few days. We knew that there was an atmosphere among us that we had to take advantage of. Plus 4,000 heads led us for 60 minutes. We respected tactics and agreement to the maximum. We deserved the victory. All credit to PICK Szeged, but we had our day. No one gave up. When someone fell to the floor, we all gave them our hands.
It was a tough match for us. GOG played well and put a lot of pressure on us. Our defence held strong at the end of the game, which gave me good opportunities for a few important saves. I think we stood together well as a team, and we’re extremely happy to take the two points.
It was a different game than the one we played in Paris. We lost the physical battle today. They had the upper hand in one-on-one situations, and it became difficult for us in the defence. We didn’t score enough goals, even though we had the chances. We missed some opportunities, including a few crucial ones, which made it hard for us to stay in the game.
We won the game, and of course, I'm overjoyed. It was a game against my friends, so it was a mental challenge, but I'd say I handled it well. We had a few problems at the beginning today, but then we picked up the pace — that was the key.