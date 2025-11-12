Eurofarm Pelister overthrow Szeged; wins for PSG, Veszprém and SCM

GROUP B

H2H: 1-0-2

Top scorers: Zharko Peshevski 7/7 (HC Eurofarm Pelister), Imanol Garciandia 6/6 (OTP Bank - PICK Szeged)

Player of the Match: Zharko Peshevski

In terms of thrill and drama, there could not have been a better choice for the MOTW than the game in Bitola. The frenetic fans pushed their team the whole way, as both teams fought for every ball and every centimetre in the fully packed arena. It came down to the last action to decide the pure thriller: Seven seconds before the end, Bogdan Radivojevic netted a penalty for 25:24. One second before the end, Nikola Mitrevski saved the last attack from Szeged and the arena started to celebrate — however, the match was not over yet. Szeged received a direct free throw, but the shot from Imanol Garciandia was blocked by Eurofarm Pelister’s blocking wall.

For the first time ever, the Bitola-based side beat the runners-up of the Hungarian league 2024/25, and their second win of the season was simply a question of will. The MOTW was no deli, but a real battle of two teams focusing on defence. The hosts had a flying start and led 10:5, but Szeged levelled the score at 12:12 in minute 36 — and everything reset. The match went back and forth, and when Szeged scored a 4:1 run from 22:20 for Pelister to 24:23 for the visitors, they seemed to be on track for a win. But unstoppable line player Zharko Peshevski, who was awarded POTM after his seven goals, and goalkeeper Mitrevski became the key factors in the last minutes. With the win, Eurofarm Pelister extended the gap above Zagreb to four points and are now only two points below Szeged, PSG and GOG.