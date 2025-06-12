Europe’s youth elite fight for premier trophy in Cologne

The first winners of the EHF Youth Club Trophy will be crowned prior to the third-place match and the final of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25 later Sunday.
All matches of the EHF Youth Club Trophy will be streamed live on EHFTV (though geo-restrictions may apply in Czechia, Hungary, Slovakia, and Spain) as the question will be answered whether Barça will return home with two trophies, since the Spanish club is represented in the semi-finals of both the EHF Youth Club Trophy and the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4?
SEMI-FINALS
HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) vs GOG (DEN)
Saturday 14 June, 9:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- at the qualification tournament in Bucharest, Pelister beat the under-18 team of former EHF Champions League winners KSS Ikra Kielce 37:29 in the semi-final, followed by a narrow 37:36 win against hosts Dinamo Bucuresti in the final
- scoring 14 and 12 times respectively in Pelister's two matches, Alem Hadzic arrives at the final weekend as the competition's top scorer with 26 goals
- GOG were dominant in the qualification tournament in Potsdam, where the Danish side beat the youth teams of the two German TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 participants — SC Magdeburg (38:36 in the semi-final) and Füchse Berlin (40:33 in the final)
- across those two matches, Oskar Jakobsen scored 17 goals for GOG
Barça (ESP) vs Veszprém Handball Academy (HUN)
Saturday 14 June, 11:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Barça scored the most goals of all teams in the four qualification tournaments — 80, following a 43:27 semi-final win against HBC Nantes and a 37:28 final victory over U18-Paris Saint-Germain Handball
- still, only two Barça players are among the 25 best scorers from the qualification tournaments: Anselmo Collado (15 goals) and Adrian Sola (13), which underlines their well-balanced squad
- Veszprém booked their trip to Cologne thanks to a narrow 31:30 win over domestic rivals OTP Bank - PICK Szeged, who were still leading by two goals going into the last 20 minutes of their final; Veszprém earlier clearly beat Vojvodina 48:37 in the semi-final
- with 21 goals in the qualification tournament, Veszprém's Máté Gáncs-Peto is the third-best scorer of the competition
- 10 years ago, this pairing was the final of the EHF Champions League, and Barça won it to take their second trophy in Cologne after 2011