Europe’s youth elite fight for premier trophy in Cologne

The first winners of the EHF Youth Club Trophy will be crowned prior to the third-place match and the final of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25 later Sunday.

All matches of the EHF Youth Club Trophy will be streamed live on EHFTV (though geo-restrictions may apply in Czechia, Hungary, Slovakia, and Spain) as the question will be answered whether Barça will return home with two trophies, since the Spanish club is represented in the semi-finals of both the EHF Youth Club Trophy and the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4?

SEMI-FINALS

HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) vs GOG (DEN)

Saturday 14 June, 9:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

at the qualification tournament in Bucharest, Pelister beat the under-18 team of former EHF Champions League winners KSS Ikra Kielce 37:29 in the semi-final, followed by a narrow 37:36 win against hosts Dinamo Bucuresti in the final

scoring 14 and 12 times respectively in Pelister's two matches, Alem Hadzic arrives at the final weekend as the competition's top scorer with 26 goals

GOG were dominant in the qualification tournament in Potsdam, where the Danish side beat the youth teams of the two German TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 participants — SC Magdeburg (38:36 in the semi-final) and Füchse Berlin (40:33 in the final)

across those two matches, Oskar Jakobsen scored 17 goals for GOG

Barça (ESP) vs Veszprém Handball Academy (HUN)

Saturday 14 June, 11:00 CEST, live on EHFTV