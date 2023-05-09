"Our first cup in three years is a European cup. We broke new ground for Turkish handball, my friends gave everything they got; we played amazing.

"May the cup be a gift to all Turkish women. I think we crossed the fear wall. In the past, we were the ones who lost the finals. From now on, no one will think they can beat Turkish teams in Turkey anymore", said the captain.



It is hard for any team to keep their spirits alive after suffering a defeat like the one Konyaalti had in Spain. But the team from Antalya worked with determination, studying the tactical solutions over and over again and never losing focus, neither during their preparation week nor in the final match.

Konyaalti made history, and the first-ever European title can pave the way for the development the Turkish handball community has needed for a long time. Drawing the attention of the press, being visible, and attracting investment are some of the advantages. The EHF European Cup championship may bring Turkish women’s handball many unforeseen benefits in the future.

Left wing Elif Sila Aydin said they started the game with confidence and great anticipation that they would be the winners.

“Being at home, in front of our audience, was the biggest advantage. We were motivated, confident. We displayed all our tactics on the court," she said.

Aydin also congratulated their rivals and said the European Cup title had a lot more meaning than one might think.

“It’s Türkiye’s first European trophy at club level. For years, Turkish handball clubs been struggling to get a title in Europe. I'm happy and proud to be a part of this success. We won the third-tier European Cup and we’ll continue to work to thrive in upper levels," Aydin added.

Left back Alena Ikhneva, who scored five goals from six attempts in the final, played a crucial role in the EHF European Cup campaign throughout the season, scoring 70 goals in 10 matches to finish as the joint top scorer in the competition. She said motivation and focus were the keys to the team's success in the final match.