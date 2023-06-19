European junior men's teams have eyes on the prize

Magdeburg, home of the reigning Machineseeker EHF Champions League winners, will host France who are the top seed and will be joined by Poland and Croatia. Rounding out the group are the North American runners-up the United States of America.

Host nation Germany are in Group B whose matches are taking place in Hannover. Accompanying the Germans will be the African trio of Algeria, Tunisia and Libya.

Portugal, last year’s runners-up in the M20 EHF EURO, will play South American champions Brazil, Kuwait and Costa Rica in their group games. Group C matches will also take place at Swiss Life Hall in Hannover.

Group D features current M20 EHF EURO champions Spain. Fellow EURO participant the Faroe Islands will want to continue their progression after a tenth-place finish last year, yet Asian champions Japan and Angola could undermine the small, scrappy nation's ambitions.