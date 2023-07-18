Another 27 sides will enter for the newly created group matches which will be played with 32 teams, divided into eight groups of four.

Among those 27 are defending champions, Füchse Berlin, from Germany. The draw for the group matches takes place on Friday 21 July at 11:00 CEST.

One side beginning their EHF European League Men journey in the qualification round are the previous season’s runners-up, Fraikin BM. Granollers from Spain, who have been drawn against CSM Constanta of Romania

For the qualification round draw, no country protection was in place, however, there will be no national derbies as the two respective pairs of participants from Germany and Portugal were kept apart

The qualification matches are scheduled for 26-27 August (first leg) and 2-3 September 2023. The first round of the group matches is to be played on 17 October.

European League Men qualification round

Ystads IF HF (SWE) vs Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf (GER)

RK Trimo Trebnje (SLO) vs ABC de Braga (POR)

Aguas Santas Milaneza (POR) vs Pfadi Winterthur (SUI)

HC Vardar 1961 (MKD) vs Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER)

CSM Constanta (ROU) vs Fraikin BM. Granollers (ESP)

For the full list of teams that have already confirmed their place in the group matches and for the full new competition format, click the download link below.