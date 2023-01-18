European sides shine in Poland and Sweden

Brilliant debut for Belgium

Belgium were the only side out of the 32 qualifying teams making their world championship debut in Poland and Sweden, but after shocking Tunisia with a magnificent 31:29 win, they are through to the main round.

The 'Red Wolves' began their maiden tournament with a 28:43 loss to Denmark in what could almost have been a home match for the defending champions, in Malmö. But they bounced back to stun the African side, and finished the preliminary round with a narrow 28:30 loss to Asian Championship silver medallists Bahrain.

They now progress to the main round, with a group including Croatia - a side Belgium lost to by only three goals in the EHF EURO 2024 qualifiers in October last year.

Belgium's neighbours the Netherlands are participating in a world championship for the first time since 1961, and looked strong in the preliminary phase, beating both Argentina and North Macedonia by 10 goals.

The main round takes place from Wednesday 18 January until Monday 23 January, with the top two teams in each group progressing to the quarter-finals in Stockholm and Gdansk.

Photos © Jure Erzen / Kolektiff Images