JOB OPENING: EHF EURO Event Manager

EHF EURO Events | Event Infrastructure

Joining the organisation team will mean working for the flagship event of the EHF, the top national team competition within European handball. The successful candidates will work within the EHF EURO Events team on the organisation of the upcoming Men’s & Women’s EHF EUROs, specifically in the events in 2024. In the organisation of the events, the department is responsible for the handling of the EHF EURO application process, the planning phase, and the preparatory period, as well as the implementation of the final tournament. The Event Manager is to work within the event infrastructure team, coordinating the venue set-up and the event logistics among all parties involved to ensure the required technical standards for the EHF EURO events.

Event Manager – Event Infrastructure

Planning and coordinating the overall technical infrastructure of arenas and hotels of EHF EURO venues with the Organising Committees and EHF partners. The planning and coordination include the set-up of the competition, media, as well as the VIP and spectators’ areas.

Carrying out venue pre-inspections and site visits for EHF EURO events together with the organiser(s) and the EHF partner and creating detailed reports and arena drawings.

Defining the utilisation and routings within the arena for teams, media, VIPs, and spectators.

Planning and defining the detailed TV production set-up (TV camera positions, TV Studio positions, etc.) in coordination with the Host Broadcaster and the Organizer(s).

Organising the set-up of the media working areas as commentary positions, flash zone, mixed zone, media centres, etc. in coordination with all parties involved.

Planning the set-up of the competition areas, including the technical infrastructure.

Responsible for the planning and implementation of the venue dressing in all arenas, hotels, etc.

Planning and coordinating the EHF event logistics and EHF partner shipments.

Defining detailed set-up schedules for each venue in coordination with all parties involved.

Responsible for writing manuals such as set-up guidelines, set-up manuals, and venue manuals.

Administration and coordination of the external EHF EURO Event Infrastructure Team.

Experience

Experience working in a similar event management position is a strong advantage

A university degree in Marketing and/or Event Management is an advantage

Experience working in an international environment across different cultures and languages

Technical know-how and expertise in arena set-up and venue dressing is advantageous

Competencies

Experience in venue set-up in handball or any other international sports events is a strong advantage

High interest in the world’s biggest sports events, innovative developments, and potentials in this field

Fluent in written and spoken English and German; other European languages useful

Interest in, and understanding of, handball is a strong advantage

Excellent communicational skills are essential

Client and service-oriented mindset

Detail and solution-oriented way of working; hands-on mentality

Experience with MS office and Adobe Software and proficiency as well as in digital work processes

Ability to work as part of a team and independently

Ability to handle multiple projects and prioritise responsibilities

Flexibility to travel and work on several preparatory events and at the Final Tournament

Comfortable in a fast-paced and changing environment

The EUROPEAN HANDBALL FEDERATION is based in Vienna and offers a highly professional work environment with many well-known partners in the international sports market. Working within the EHF EURO department provides the opportunity to work across different countries and cultures in Europe.

The EHF offers a permanent and full-time position to the successful candidate.

The preferred starting date for the position is 1 March 2023.

Please note that intensive working periods will occur in the months leading up to the events; applicants are expected to be able and willing to travel regularly and for periods up to and over three weeks.

Moreover, the yearly gross salary of 42,000 EUR is open to negotiation based on qualifications and experience.

The EHF EUROs are the flagship events of the EHF taking place biannually with a preparation period of approximately six years. The EHF EURO events team is responsible for preparing and coordinating the EHF EUROs together with the organising federations from the bidding procedure through to the final tournament.

The EHF is the umbrella organisation for handball in Europe and is located in Vienna’s 12th district. The federation and its marketing subsidiary, EHF Marketing GmbH, are responsible for a wide range of activities, including the organisation of events, major competitions such as the EHF EURO and the EHF Champions Leagues, as well as marketing and sponsorship.



If you feel that you could make a valuable contribution to the EHF EURO Events department, then please send your cover letter and CV to application@eurohandball.com