Every great match starts with a great show

With only one week until the final weekend of the EHF European League Men and one month until the Machineseeker EHF Champions League climaxes the roads to both events are well underway. To mark the occasion, Freddy Pauen, Creative Director at the HEG, sat down for an interview to share insights into the show concept and give fans a glimpse of what they can look forward to. More information and sneak previews will follow on our official Instagram channels @ehfel_official and @ehfcl.

Before we dive into the details, what is the first thing that comes to your mind when you think about handball and live entertainment coming together?

Freddy Pauen: There’s an incredibly emotional and musical synergy between handball and live entertainment. Few sports incorporate music as dynamically as handball does — and live entertainment thrives on that same energy. In recent years, we’ve seen a growing trend of ‘eventisation’ and even ‘festivalisation’ in sports. At the same time, the way people engage with live music is shifting — traditional concerts are less frequent, but festivals are booming. This parallel evolution creates the perfect foundation to craft a show concept that truly resonates.

How do you approach blending these similarities to create a cohesive and memorable opening show?

The key was finding a common language — and for us, that language is music. Music plays such a vital role in handball. It’s a familiar and intuitive medium for the fans, but more importantly, it’s universal. It crosses borders and speaks to everyone.

That’s why music is at the very heart of our shows. We focus on high-energy pop and rock hits — the kind of tracks that fans know and love. From there, the music sets the pace and tone of the entire experience.

Combined with dynamic performances, cutting-edge technology, and a few unexpected highlights, we’re creating something that truly pulses with the energy of the sport. In addition, we are blurring the lines between performance and presentation. For example, one of the singers will take on the role of the FanTV moderator in Cologne — showing that the collaboration extends well beyond the actual shows.