Every great match starts with a great show

16 May 2025, 15:00

For many years, the final events of the European club competitions have not only thrilled spectators with top sporting performances, but also with memorable entertainment. This season, there will be a new conceptual approach for the Maschinensucher EHF Finals and the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4. To bring fresh energy and elevate the overall entertainment, EHF Marketing opted for the Hallgrimson Entertainment Group (HEG).

With only one week until the final weekend of the EHF European League Men and one month until the Machineseeker EHF Champions League climaxes the roads to both events are well underway. To mark the occasion, Freddy Pauen, Creative Director at the HEG, sat down for an interview to share insights into the show concept and give fans a glimpse of what they can look forward to. More information and sneak previews will follow on our official Instagram channels @ehfel_official and @ehfcl.

Before we dive into the details, what is the first thing that comes to your mind when you think about handball and live entertainment coming together?

Freddy Pauen: There’s an incredibly emotional and musical synergy between handball and live entertainment. Few sports incorporate music as dynamically as handball does — and live entertainment thrives on that same energy. In recent years, we’ve seen a growing trend of ‘eventisation’ and even ‘festivalisation’ in sports. At the same time, the way people engage with live music is shifting — traditional concerts are less frequent, but festivals are booming. This parallel evolution creates the perfect foundation to craft a show concept that truly resonates.

How do you approach blending these similarities to create a cohesive and memorable opening show?

The key was finding a common language — and for us, that language is music. Music plays such a vital role in handball. It’s a familiar and intuitive medium for the fans, but more importantly, it’s universal. It crosses borders and speaks to everyone.

That’s why music is at the very heart of our shows. We focus on high-energy pop and rock hits — the kind of tracks that fans know and love. From there, the music sets the pace and tone of the entire experience.

Combined with dynamic performances, cutting-edge technology, and a few unexpected highlights, we’re creating something that truly pulses with the energy of the sport. In addition, we are blurring the lines between performance and presentation. For example, one of the singers will take on the role of the FanTV moderator in Cologne — showing that the collaboration extends well beyond the actual shows.

Elfinalsm24 Final SG Flensburg Handewitt Vs Füchse Berlin MAL0245 AM

Music plays a central role in the opening shows, with performances by 'Fresh Music Live'. How did this collaboration come about, and what can fans expect from these musical segments?

Fresh Music Live is without a doubt one of Europe’s most successful and electrifying live bands. Known from major events like The Voice of Germany Tour, they bring unmatched vocal talent and an unbelievable stage presence.

One of the biggest advantages of working with them is their versatility. They have a portfolio of six outstanding vocalists, each with their own unique style and energy. For the EHF events in Hamburg and Cologne, we’ll be drawing from this pool and tailoring the lineup to fit the specific vibe of each venue.

That means fans can look forward to a dynamic and diverse musical experience — one that responds to the moment and enhances the atmosphere in real time. This also applies to the Cologne Handball Night on Saturday evening, where the band takes centre-stage as the headline act. It’s not just a performance — it’s a full-scale spectacle.

The introduction of 20,000 remote-controlled LED wristbands is a standout feature of this year's events. Could you elaborate on how these wristbands enhance the fan experience and what inspired their inclusion?

Coldplay really pioneered this idea of transforming the crowd into part of the show, and we were inspired to bring that same magic to handball. These LED wristbands aren’t just a visual gimmick — they create an immersive, shared experience. When you’re standing among 20,000 glowing wristbands, each one pulsing with the music and lights, you’re no longer just a spectator — you’re in the show. It builds an incredible sense of unity and atmosphere, and it allows us to paint the arena in light and emotion. It’s something fans will remember long after the final whistle.

And beyond the show elements, we’re also integrating the wristbands into key moments of the match itself — using light to amplify the drama, the tension, and the celebration — bringing fans even closer to the heart of the action.

FF4CGN24 Third Place SC Magdeburg Vs THW Kiel MA105422 EM

Coordinating live music, lighting, and synchronised wristbands must present technical challenges. Can you share some insights into the planning and execution process behind these complex productions?

Oh absolutely — it’s a massive challenge, but that’s part of the thrill. Productions of this scale aren’t everyday occurrences. This year in Cologne, for example, we’re implementing a brand-new stage configuration — something that has never been done before in the LANXESS arena. Every element, from sound to light to movement, has to be timed down to the millisecond.

This level of spectacle is only possible thanks to the close collaboration with the engaging and passionate team of EHF Marketing, the detailed planning, and a willingness to push boundaries — making it possible to pull off something truly extraordinary.

The opening shows will be featured at both the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 in Cologne and a slightly abridged version at the Maschinensucher EHF Finals in Hamburg. How do you tailor the performances to suit each venue and audience?

Every venue has its own personality — and its own technical demands. Cologne, for instance, offers tremendous height, which changes how we approach visual perspectives.

In Hamburg, we’re working with a much newer event tradition — the Maschinensucher EHF Finals are only in their second year at a neutral venue with the official opening shows conducted by the EHF. That gives us creative freedom without the burden of expectation, but also means we’re still learning how the local audience reacts.

My personal goal is always the same: to create a show that makes everyone in the arena feel excited and energised. I want to hand over a crowd to the players that is already buzzing with emotion — primed and ready for the most thrilling games of the season.

 

Photos © Kolektiff Images

PAL0528 Luis Palomeque
