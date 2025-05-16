Every great match starts with a great show

Music plays a central role in the opening shows, with performances by 'Fresh Music Live'. How did this collaboration come about, and what can fans expect from these musical segments?
Fresh Music Live is without a doubt one of Europe’s most successful and electrifying live bands. Known from major events like The Voice of Germany Tour, they bring unmatched vocal talent and an unbelievable stage presence.
One of the biggest advantages of working with them is their versatility. They have a portfolio of six outstanding vocalists, each with their own unique style and energy. For the EHF events in Hamburg and Cologne, we’ll be drawing from this pool and tailoring the lineup to fit the specific vibe of each venue.
That means fans can look forward to a dynamic and diverse musical experience — one that responds to the moment and enhances the atmosphere in real time. This also applies to the Cologne Handball Night on Saturday evening, where the band takes centre-stage as the headline act. It’s not just a performance — it’s a full-scale spectacle.
The introduction of 20,000 remote-controlled LED wristbands is a standout feature of this year's events. Could you elaborate on how these wristbands enhance the fan experience and what inspired their inclusion?
Coldplay really pioneered this idea of transforming the crowd into part of the show, and we were inspired to bring that same magic to handball. These LED wristbands aren’t just a visual gimmick — they create an immersive, shared experience. When you’re standing among 20,000 glowing wristbands, each one pulsing with the music and lights, you’re no longer just a spectator — you’re in the show. It builds an incredible sense of unity and atmosphere, and it allows us to paint the arena in light and emotion. It’s something fans will remember long after the final whistle.
And beyond the show elements, we’re also integrating the wristbands into key moments of the match itself — using light to amplify the drama, the tension, and the celebration — bringing fans even closer to the heart of the action.