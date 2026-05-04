"Everybody wants to be practical": Talant Dujshebaev on modern handball

"Everybody wants to be practical": Talant Dujshebaev on modern handball

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European Handball Federation
04 May 2026, 17:15

On Thursday 30 April, the EHF and members of the wider handball community were delighted to attend the latest in the long-running series of EHF Webinars, which was entitled "Exploring Modern Handball" and hosted by France national team head coach, Talant Dujshebaev.

One of the most recognisable faces in the game with a long and decorated career as both a player and coach, Dujshebaev shared his wealth of knowledge and insight on how the modern game is changing and developing at the elite level, in front of more than 1,100 registered participants who watched it live and almost 1,300 who registered in total.

During the one-hour webinar, Dujshebaev discussed the increasing speed of the game, how modern teams build their attacking identity around constant rhythm changes, positional versatility, and the ability to exploit small tactical advantages in real time.

The Soviet-born naturalised Spaniard, who led Industria Kielce for 12 years before leaving the club in April 2026, spoke about how the variation in modern handball tactics opened up the game to different countries, especially those who want to play a faster brand of handball: "I think with this possibility, we open handball not only to European men where we have physically very big people."

However, the coach admitted he is not a fan of all the ways the sport is developing: "Handball is faster, of course, handball is better, but for me 80 goals in a game is too much!"

He also answered some quickfire questions, explained his love of representing national teams and how giving players too much information can backfire in what is a results business, and because of the results business, Dujshebaev believes coaches are simplifying their defences: "Every new coach when they come in, the most important thing is they want to have results, and for the results it's easier to come in and close everybody together... and that way, like I always say in life, everybody wants to be practical — close, back, nothing more, attack — it's my opinion."

As a coach who successfully adapted to the ever-changing sport, Dujshebaev went into detail about the shift from a more rigid, structural systems approach to a more adaptable style in both attack and defence, where players are given the freedom and expectation to solve problems and change the game.

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Next EHF Webinar

The top-level coaches leading EHF Webinars just keep coming! The next will be hosted by Jordi Ribera on 27 May, entitled, "Adapting the 5:1 defence to attacking trends" and like all EHF Webinars it will be free to attend. You can register here.


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