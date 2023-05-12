Everything on the line in final MOTW

Wednesday's first leg in Poland was a tight, nervy affair. Both sides, neither of whom are familiar faces at the latter stages of the premier European competition, took time to warm-up but eventually played out a tense 22:22 draw.

They will do it all again at the GETEC Arena in Magdeburg this coming Wednesday, 17 May, to decide which team will be heading to Cologne next month.

Fortunately for fans and neutrals alike, the Match of the Week cameras and crew will be there to capture every moment as we discover which team will step up over the sixty minutes, or even over extra-time and penalties and secure their Truckscout24 FINAL4 place.

Magdeburg have won the competition three times but have not made it to the semi-finals since 2004, thus have never experienced a FINAL4 at the LANXESS arena. Plock have never made it to Cologne either or indeed to the semi-finals of the EHF Champions League.

Throwing-off at 18:45 CEST on Wednesday, history beckons in the first of the four second leg ties. Who will deal with the pressure better?