Everything to be decided between Sporting and Montpellier

QUARTER-FINAL, FIRST LEG

Sporting CP (POR) vs Montpellier HB (FRA) 32:32 (18:17)

The first half of the game was an offensive festival, with the teams scoring a combined 35 goals. Neither managed to take the upper hand, as Francisco Costa and Yanis Lenne traded goals, scoring five each in the first 30 minutes. It was not before the 50th minute that the hosts took a three-goal advantage for the first time, when Francisco Tavares netted his first goal.

Few in the Pavilhao Joao Rocha would have predicted such an outcome for the game. But when Francisco Costa missed the chance to put his team up by four, Montpellier clearly thought there was an opportunity, and did not let it go. With Stas Skube at the wheel, the French side made a decisive comeback in the last minutes, scoring three consecutive goals to keep their chances intact before the return leg.

Francisco Tavares from a crazy angle for the draw! 😱#ehfel @SCPModalidades pic.twitter.com/tNKyexTdYK — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) April 11, 2023

The two young Costa brothers, Francisco and Martim, continued to impress with seven goals each, while Natán Suárez added five goals and a huge eight assists. Lenne also netted seven times and did not miss a shot, with Julien Bos contributing six goals.