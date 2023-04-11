Everything to be decided between Sporting and Montpellier
The last time Sporting CP beat Montpellier HB in the history of European competitions was in the EHF Cup in 1996, and 27 years later, this streak still has not to come to an end as the two sides ended with a 32:32 draw in the first leg of the EHF European League Men quarter-finals.
With 10 minutes left to play it looked as though it would, with the Portuguese side was ahead by three. At that point, Montpellier were clearly struggling offensively, turning balls over for Sporting to score easy shots. But the locals did not manage to retain their advantage and it was only thanks to a last-second goal by Francisco Tavares that they will travel to Montpellier next Tuesday level on the aggregate scoreboard.
QUARTER-FINAL, FIRST LEG
Sporting CP (POR) vs Montpellier HB (FRA) 32:32 (18:17)
The first half of the game was an offensive festival, with the teams scoring a combined 35 goals. Neither managed to take the upper hand, as Francisco Costa and Yanis Lenne traded goals, scoring five each in the first 30 minutes. It was not before the 50th minute that the hosts took a three-goal advantage for the first time, when Francisco Tavares netted his first goal.
Few in the Pavilhao Joao Rocha would have predicted such an outcome for the game. But when Francisco Costa missed the chance to put his team up by four, Montpellier clearly thought there was an opportunity, and did not let it go. With Stas Skube at the wheel, the French side made a decisive comeback in the last minutes, scoring three consecutive goals to keep their chances intact before the return leg.
The two young Costa brothers, Francisco and Martim, continued to impress with seven goals each, while Natán Suárez added five goals and a huge eight assists. Lenne also netted seven times and did not miss a shot, with Julien Bos contributing six goals.
What we are building is something that we all deserve. In a game like this, against a great team, we had good things, but we have the feeling that we could've done better. The result could've been different. We know our quality and we can't be happy with a draw.
The atmosphere was amazing, one of the best ones in Europe. It was a very important game for us, a big fight. It was a crazy game and we are happy, it's a good result for us.