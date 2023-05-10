Everything yet to be decided between Plock and Magdeburg
While this quarter-finals participation was the first ever for Wisla Plock, Magdeburg made their comeback at this level of competition. The last time SCM were in the top eight clubs in Europe was in 2004, giving this confrontation a taste of a newcomers clash.
And you could feel the nerves on the court in the first instances of the game, as hands were shaking and easy shots were missed. But even though two of their main players suffered injuries in the first quarter, Magdeburg showed composure to remain on top after taking an early lead.
The hosts reacted in the last quarter of the game, though. Making the most of an aggressive defence and of their opponents’ sore legs, Plock came back on the scoreboard, even giving themselves the opportunity to win, but Sergei Kosorotov ultimately hit the post.
QUARTER-FINAL, FIRST LEG
Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs SC Magdeburg (GER) 22:22 (9:12)
- despite losing Philipp Weber and Gisli Kristjansson to injuries in the first fifteen minutes of the game, the visitors made the better start and an early five-goal advantage at the 14-minute mark
- Plock’s coach Xavi Sabate used every tactic to put his team back on track, even playing seven against six. And that worked, as Wisla came back to within one with the break in sight
- powered by their Danish duo of Mike Jensen and Michael Damgaard, Magdeburg powered through the second half on top, taking a maximum advantage of six goals once again
- after missing many opportunities to do so, Plock overturned a four-goal deficit and had the game-winning chance in their hands with seven seconds to play
- Sergei Kosorotov did not manage to score it, though, as Mike Jensen deflected the ball which finally hit the post
- after this, the lowest scoring game of the season for both teams, Magdeburg and Plock will clash again in Magdeburg next Wednesday (6.45 PM)
Michael Damgaard made up for Magdeburg’s injuries
Since the beginning of the season, Michael Damgaard has taken a step back in Magdeburg’s rotation, as Gisli Kristjansson and Philipp Weber have steeped into the spotlight. But tonight, with both players suffering early injuries, the Dane proved he remained a serial scorer. Netting eight times and bringing some far-distance danger for his team, Damgaard was instrumental in Magdeburg’s good away result.
Today's match can be considered one of the best matches, it was full of fighting for the whole 60 minutes. The match ended in a draw, we are satisfied. We keep fighting, we have to do our job as best we can and prepare 100% for the second game. We are in the game all the time, everything remains open.