Everything yet to be decided between Plock and Magdeburg

And you could feel the nerves on the court in the first instances of the game, as hands were shaking and easy shots were missed. But even though two of their main players suffered injuries in the first quarter, Magdeburg showed composure to remain on top after taking an early lead.

The hosts reacted in the last quarter of the game, though. Making the most of an aggressive defence and of their opponents’ sore legs, Plock came back on the scoreboard, even giving themselves the opportunity to win, but Sergei Kosorotov ultimately hit the post.

QUARTER-FINAL, FIRST LEG

Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs SC Magdeburg (GER) 22:22 (9:12)

despite losing Philipp Weber and Gisli Kristjansson to injuries in the first fifteen minutes of the game, the visitors made the better start and an early five-goal advantage at the 14-minute mark

Plock’s coach Xavi Sabate used every tactic to put his team back on track, even playing seven against six. And that worked, as Wisla came back to within one with the break in sight

powered by their Danish duo of Mike Jensen and Michael Damgaard, Magdeburg powered through the second half on top, taking a maximum advantage of six goals once again

after missing many opportunities to do so, Plock overturned a four-goal deficit and had the game-winning chance in their hands with seven seconds to play

Sergei Kosorotov did not manage to score it, though, as Mike Jensen deflected the ball which finally hit the post

after this, the lowest scoring game of the season for both teams, Magdeburg and Plock will clash again in Magdeburg next Wednesday (6.45 PM)

It could have been an unforgettable win for @SPRWisla after coming back from a four-goal deficit, but the post denied Sergei Kosorotov the victory 🥶 #ehfcl https://t.co/3LBrHjwEBX pic.twitter.com/ZCPHxFUOD5 — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) May 10, 2023

Michael Damgaard made up for Magdeburg’s injuries

Since the beginning of the season, Michael Damgaard has taken a step back in Magdeburg’s rotation, as Gisli Kristjansson and Philipp Weber have steeped into the spotlight. But tonight, with both players suffering early injuries, the Dane proved he remained a serial scorer. Netting eight times and bringing some far-distance danger for his team, Damgaard was instrumental in Magdeburg’s good away result.