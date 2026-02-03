The first MOTW in 2026 for the men’s top flight travels to Poland, where Industria Kielce welcome One Veszprém HC in a high-intensity group A clash on Thursday 19 February at 18:45 CET. Currently third-placed in the standings, the Hungarian side still aim for a direct quarter-final spot, finding themselves five points below second-ranked Aalborg Håndbold ahead of round 11.

Sporting Clube de Portugal will get ready to host top side Aalborg Håndbold in round 12 on Thursday 26 February at 20:45 CET, hoping to snatch a win after their previous 30:35 away loss against the Danish club at the beginning of the season.

In the EHF Champions League Women, CSM Bucuresti are enjoying a five-game winning streak, and will have to fight hard to continue the series of successes as they host current group B leaders Brest Bretagne Handball in round 12’s MOTW on Sunday 8 February at 16:00 CET.

Follow all MOTWs live on EHFTV, with additional English commentary.