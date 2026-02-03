Exciting MOTWs revealed for EHF Champions League

03 February 2026, 12:30

After the conclusion of the Men’s EHF EURO 2026, the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 is set to resume on 18/19 February, while the women’s top flight continues with round 12 this weekend. Find out below the upcoming Matches of the Week for both competitions.

The first MOTW in 2026 for the men’s top flight travels to Poland, where Industria Kielce welcome One Veszprém HC in a high-intensity group A clash on Thursday 19 February at 18:45 CET. Currently third-placed in the standings, the Hungarian side still aim for a direct quarter-final spot, finding themselves five points below second-ranked Aalborg Håndbold ahead of round 11.

Sporting Clube de Portugal will get ready to host top side Aalborg Håndbold in round 12 on Thursday 26 February at 20:45 CET, hoping to snatch a win after their previous 30:35 away loss against the Danish club at the beginning of the season.

In the EHF Champions League Women, CSM Bucuresti are enjoying a five-game winning streak, and will have to fight hard to continue the series of successes as they host current group B leaders Brest Bretagne Handball in round 12’s MOTW on Sunday 8 February at 16:00 CET.

Follow all MOTWs live on EHFTV, with additional English commentary.

BBH BUCAREST (93)

Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26

Round 11

Industria Kielce vs One Veszprém HC
Thursday 19 February, 18:45 CET

Round 12

Sporting Clube de Portugal vs Aalborg Håndbold
Thursday 26 February, 20:45 CET

EHF Champions League Women 2025/26

Round 12

CSM Bucuresti vs Brest Bretagne Handball
Sunday 8 February, 16:00 CET

 

Photos © Tomasz Fąfara (main), BBH - Olivier Stephan (in-text)

