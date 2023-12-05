Exciting ties ahead after last 16 draw

With no country protection, there was the possibility for a domestic rivalry ahead of the draw, and one was produced; Austrian counterparts Förthof UHK Krems and Bregenz Handball will face each other.

Other eye-catching ties include recent EHF Champions League regulars Besiktas Safi Cimento welcoming FTC-Green Collect, as the Hungarian side hope to emulate their female club mates by attempting to win European medals.

TATRAN Presov of Slovakia also have recent experience of the top European competition and they will be making the long trip to Iceland to face FH Hafnarfjordur, while RK Sloboda and MRK Krka meet in an all-Balkan clash.

The teams will face each other over two legs, with the first legs taking place on 10/11 February 2024, and the second on 17/18 February 2024.

The draw in full:

EHF European Cup Men last 16

SSV Brixen (ITA) vs Olympiacos SFP (GRE)

Besiktas Safi Cimento (TUR) vs FTC-Green Collect (HUN)

CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU) vs RK Vogošca (BIH)

RK Sloboda (BIH) vs MRK Krka (SLO)

CSA Steaua Bucuresti (ROU) vs HCB Karvina (CZE)

Valur (ISL) vs RK Metaloplastika Elixir Sabac (SRB)

Förthof UHK Krems (AUT) vs Bregenz Handball (AUT)

FH Hafnarfjordur (ISL) vs TATRAN Presov (SVK)





Photo © Roman Groetz