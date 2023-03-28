Expected German-Swiss duel in the quarter-finals

Füchse were part of the first European League final tournament in 2021 in Mannheim, where they lost the final against SC Magdeburg. Kadetten have clinched a berth for the quarter-finals for the second straight time. In 2022, they played against another Swedish team, Sävehof.

And, like in 2021, three German teams are part of the quarter-finals: Füchse Berlin, Frisch Auf Göppingen and SG Flensburg-Handewitt.

LAST 16, SECOND LEG

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs Skjern Handbold (DEN) 38:32 (21:18)

Füchse Berlin win 66:55 on aggregate

In the first half, Emil Bergholt was on fire for Skjern, scoring eight of his in a total of 11 goals. Funny enough, three of the five best scorers for Berlin before the break were also Danes: Lasse Andersson (5), Jakob Holm (3) and Mathias Gidsel (2). In contrast to the first leg, the first half was more equal, with Füchse's biggest lead being four goals right before the halftime buzzer at 21:17. Thanks to Bergholt, Skjern almost bridged the gap at 21:22 - but like last week, the Foxes accelerated to pull ahead to 27:22. With the outcome decided, the remaining 22 minutes were pure joy for the fans with goals, goals and goals on both sides. Berlin's top scorer - like in the first leg - was Robert Weber. After nine goals last week he scored eight times tonight.

For the fourth time in now 12 European League matches, Berlin scored 38 or more goals - but, for the first time on home ground after their 43:24 win at Bitola, 40:32 at Irun and 38:27 at Düsseldorf against Motor.