Experienced Györ take on debutants Odense in the hunt for the title

Experienced Györ take on debutants Odense in the hunt for the title

ER 2842 (1)
EHF / Danijela Vekić
01 June 2025, 10:00

The moment all handball fans have been waiting for has finally arrived: who will be crowned champions at the EHF FINAL4 Women 2025 on Sunday — proven winners or first-time finalists? Györi Audi ETO KC once again delivered in the semi-final against Team Esbjerg and now have the chance to fight for a back-to-back title but also claim their seventh EHF Champions League trophy.

Per Johansson's team will face debutants Odense Håndbold, the underdogs who stunned Metz Handball and mounted a remarkable comeback to book their first EHF FINAL4 Women final.

The first match of the day brings a rematch of last season's 3/4 placement match, as Team Esbjerg and Metz Handball face off once more, both eager to finish the season on a high after tough semi-final losses.

FINAL

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN)
Sunday 1 June, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Györ are heading into their eighth EHF FINAL4 Women final, after edging out Team Esbjerg with a hard-fought one-goal win in the semi-final
  • right back Dione Housheer led Györ to the final with seven goals —five of them from the seven-metre line; Estelle Nze Minko added five from open play
  • Györ have only lost an EHF FINAL4 title match twice — in 2015/16 to CSM Bucuresti and in 2021/22 to Vipers Kristiansand
  • Odense are making history with their first EHF FINAL4 final appearance, and are the only team in Budapest this weekend that also had to go through the play-offs
  • Odense's coach Ole Gustav Gjekstad is chasing his fourth Champions League title, after three straight wins with Vipers Kristiansand — in 2021, 2022 and 2023
  • legendary goalkeeper Katrine Lunde led Odense's epic seven-goal comeback in the semi-final — and now has the chance to win her eighth Champions League trophy with her fourth club, which would make her the most decorated player in CL history, surpassing Andrej Xepkin and his seven titles
  • this will be Odense's 100th match in the EHF Champions League Women
  • in their 12 previous meetings, Györ have won 10 times, with one draw and one win for Odense — but that one came this season, when Odense beat Györ 35:28 in Hungary during the group phase

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250531 CLW F4 Live Blog Main 12

3/4 PLACEMENT MATCH

Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs Metz Handball (FRA)
Sunday 1 June, 15:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • this will be the third time these two teams meet in the 3/4 placement match at the EHF FINAL4 — Metz won in 2021/22, while Esbjerg claimed the bronze last season
  • Metz line player Sarah Bouktit scored five goals in the semi-final, bringing her season tally to 101 goals; she needs nine more to surpass Elizabeth Omoregie into second place of the top scorers list
  • Esbjerg are heading into their fourth 3/4 placement match and they have managed only one win in seven EHF FINAL4 games played in Budapest
  • their opponents share the same win rate at the EHF FINAL4
  • the 2020/21 MVP Henny Reistad has now scored 85 goals at the EHF FINAL4, and in the semi-final broke her own record for the most goals in a single season — her total now stands at 146 goals
  • this will be the 11th EHF Champions League meeting between these two sides — Metz lead with five wins, Esbjerg have four, while one match ended in a draw back in 2020

 

all images © kolektiff

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250531 CLW F4 Live Blog Main 15
Previous Article SUMMARY: Györ meet Odense for the title after thrilling semi-finals
20250601 CLW F4 Axnér Main
Next Article Axnér vs Axnér: Family feud for bronze in Budapest

Latest news

More News