Experienced Györ take on debutants Odense in the hunt for the title

Per Johansson's team will face debutants Odense Håndbold, the underdogs who stunned Metz Handball and mounted a remarkable comeback to book their first EHF FINAL4 Women final.
The first match of the day brings a rematch of last season's 3/4 placement match, as Team Esbjerg and Metz Handball face off once more, both eager to finish the season on a high after tough semi-final losses.
FINAL
Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN)
Sunday 1 June, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Györ are heading into their eighth EHF FINAL4 Women final, after edging out Team Esbjerg with a hard-fought one-goal win in the semi-final
- right back Dione Housheer led Györ to the final with seven goals —five of them from the seven-metre line; Estelle Nze Minko added five from open play
- Györ have only lost an EHF FINAL4 title match twice — in 2015/16 to CSM Bucuresti and in 2021/22 to Vipers Kristiansand
- Odense are making history with their first EHF FINAL4 final appearance, and are the only team in Budapest this weekend that also had to go through the play-offs
- Odense's coach Ole Gustav Gjekstad is chasing his fourth Champions League title, after three straight wins with Vipers Kristiansand — in 2021, 2022 and 2023
- legendary goalkeeper Katrine Lunde led Odense's epic seven-goal comeback in the semi-final — and now has the chance to win her eighth Champions League trophy with her fourth club, which would make her the most decorated player in CL history, surpassing Andrej Xepkin and his seven titles
- this will be Odense's 100th match in the EHF Champions League Women
- in their 12 previous meetings, Györ have won 10 times, with one draw and one win for Odense — but that one came this season, when Odense beat Györ 35:28 in Hungary during the group phase