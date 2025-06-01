Experienced Györ take on debutants Odense in the hunt for the title

Per Johansson's team will face debutants Odense Håndbold, the underdogs who stunned Metz Handball and mounted a remarkable comeback to book their first EHF FINAL4 Women final.

The first match of the day brings a rematch of last season's 3/4 placement match, as Team Esbjerg and Metz Handball face off once more, both eager to finish the season on a high after tough semi-final losses.

FINAL

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN)

Sunday 1 June, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV