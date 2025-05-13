Ask Ludovic Fabregas three words to describe himself as a player, and you will obtain an answer as thoughtful as you would have expected: “observant”, “hard-working” and “listening”.

Looking on from the outside, Fabregas seems like the kind of player who is leads by example, not through words. His habit of being soft-spoken and sometimes even in the background dates back to when he started handball.

“I was a lot shyer when I was in Montpellier because I did not know much about handball. So I listened to what the others would say, I would try to develop by working as hard as I could, trying to narrow the gap that I felt there existed with the other players,” remembers the 28-year-old.

But as he moved to Barça, then Veszprém, as well as climbing up the hierarchy in the France national team, Fabregas opened up a little bit.

“I think the turning point was when there was a generational change in Barça in 2021. Raul Entrerrios retired, Cédric Sorhaindo and Victor Tómas as well, and Xavi Pascual, the coach, told me that I would have more responsibilities. That was the turning point for me,” he adds.