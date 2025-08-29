Fabregas: “I am even more humbled coming back to Barça than in 2018”

29 August 2025, 12:00

Among the photos Barça released when announcing the signing of their players for the new season, one could not miss the grinning face in one of them of Ludovic Fabregas’ son, smiling from ear to ear while posing with his mum and dad next to the Barça colours. "Let’s say that everyone in the family is very, very happy to be back in Barcelona," laughs the French line player, who has returned to the record Machineseeker EHF Champions League winners ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Fabregas is not an unknown figure at the Palau Blaugrana, far from it, in fact. His grandparents came from the Barcelona region and were huge fans of Barça, and the now 29-year-old played for the club for five seasons, from 2018 to 2023.

"My first stay in Barcelona changed my life, quite honestly. I grew up as a player, as a professional as well, I think I made massive progress while I played for Barça the first time around," he explains. "But I also met my wife here, my son was born here. The bond between the city and me is very strong."

So when the interest from Barça came around, the thought of a comeback started to take shape in Fabregas’ mind. But there is a distance between thinking and doing.

"I did not quite believe it at first, because very few players have left Barça and then come back. I can only think of Valero Rivera. So, in a way, I did not think it was something possible."

Of course, Fabregas was far from unhappy in Veszprém. If you put aside the Hungarian language, which he struggled to learn, he has no bad words to say about his two years playing for the Hungarian powerhouse.

"I grew up even more as a player, I learnt a lot of new things, especially in the first year with Momir Ilic as a coach," he recalls. Moving to Hungary was also, he says, "like getting out of my comfort zone. I am proud that I was able to adapt to new surroundings. This experience brought me a lot of positive things."

But the call from home was too strong, even if former Barça coach, Xavi Pascual, now at the head of Veszprém, would have wanted Fabregas to stay.

"He made me the captain of his team, we have always had a relationship. But he understood the family project that I had going back to Barça, and in return, I gave everything until my last day in Veszprém."

Though Ludovic Fabregas does not live exactly in the same place as he did back in 2023, he has still returned to the city he knows very well. And there, he realises how much of an accomplishment it is for a player to come back to Barça after leaving. 

"I think joining Barça is an even stronger feeling than it was back in 2018," he says. "In 2018, it was a dream come true, a family pride. But I am even more humbled to come back, because I don’t think many players did it before in history."

Of course, having the possibility to sign on the best line players in the world is not something any club in Europe would resist, but still, Fabregas says: "They gave me a five-year contract, which tells you how much they trust me. I am really proud of all that and I will give everything to reward the club for such trust."

Naturally, a few faces have changed since Fabregas left Barça back in June 2023, but some have remained. One, for example, is coach Carlos Ortega.

"He told me he was really happy to have me, and I feel like we bonded over our mutual desire to win everything," says Fabregas. "This is something that grew even bigger in me during my years in Barça, this relentless drive to want to win everything. And this has not changed one bit while I was away."

And while the Barça roster might have changed quite a lot this summer, with six new players, the goal is still the same. "Whether it’s in domestic competitions, the EHF Champions League or the Super Globe, we want to win everything. It’s as simple as that," Fabregas concludes.

