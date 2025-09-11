The EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 continues with an exciting round 2 this weekend. Two of last season's EHF FINAL4 participants will clash in the Match of the Week, as title holders Györi Audi ETO KC will host Team Esbjerg, who finished third last season. The Hungarian side won all their 10 previous mutual encounters, including the EHF Champions League semi-final in 2024/25, but Esbjerg hope to finally end that unlucky streak.

2024/25 runners-up Odense Håndbold will also face a difficult challenge, welcoming another Danish team on Sunday.