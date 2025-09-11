Familiar opponents and a Danish clash await in thrilling round 2
The EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 continues with an exciting round 2 this weekend. Two of last season's EHF FINAL4 participants will clash in the Match of the Week, as title holders Györi Audi ETO KC will host Team Esbjerg, who finished third last season. The Hungarian side won all their 10 previous mutual encounters, including the EHF Champions League semi-final in 2024/25, but Esbjerg hope to finally end that unlucky streak.
2024/25 runners-up Odense Håndbold will also face a difficult challenge, welcoming another Danish team on Sunday.
Bistrita have a very strong squad. Their results so far already command respect. I trust that we can play a good match against them, in which anything can happen. I would like the match to be close throughout, because then we have a chance to turn it to our advantage in the endgame, just like last time.
Today, our ambition in this competition is real; we know what we want and where we want to go. We also know what it will take to get there. Nevertheless, we are approaching this match with extreme rigour, facing a team that may have lost heavily to Györ but held them off for 25 minutes with some high-quality handball. We are focused and ambitious for this match.
I think Metz has become even stronger than last season. The heart of the team is undoubtedly its strong, agile and very offensive defence. With Xenia Smits in the centre and Johanna Bundsen in goal, Metz has improved even further.
I got a little taste of playing in the ETO jersey last weekend in Dortmund, but stepping onto the court at the Audi Arena Györ will be something very special. I’m extremely excited to play in front of all our fans here at home and to help the team towards a victory.
Like last year, we are playing against them away early in the campaign. Both teams are still in the early stages of the season, so we will not see the same quality of play as we saw in the semi-finals last year. All teams are optimising, so we still have a shot, but with that said, this is probably the hardest away game in Europe.
We are looking forward to the first home game in the Champions League. Buducnost are a team that have a lot of experience in the competition. We expect a tough match and some tactical elements that could be decisive. We have to prepare well and really sacrifice everything for 60 minutes.
I've spent countless hours in this hall — it's been my second home since I was a little girl. This is my childhood club, my home. To now play a Champions League match here... This is a dream I never really thought would come true. And yet, here we are — making history with this team, in front of our own crowd.
Sola are a team that’s quite new to this competition, with their first home match here. They’ll be eager to perform well and be as competitive as possible. We’re expecting a real battle and a big game. They won’t give up. It’s up to us to be ready for the full 60 minutes.
I believe in the team and that we can achieve a good result. The key to everything will be adapting to their aggressiveness and pronounced desire with a new, young coach who is trying to transfer his energy to the team.
We met Odense in the first game of the league, and it was a game where we made far too many unprovoked mistakes and had an ugly game. We need to find a different flow and greater ball security in our attacking play, so we need to look at that.