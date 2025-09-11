Familiar opponents and a Danish clash await in thrilling round 2

11 September 2025, 11:00

The EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 continues with an exciting round 2 this weekend. Two of last season's EHF FINAL4 participants will clash in the Match of the Week, as title holders Györi Audi ETO KC will host Team Esbjerg, who finished third last season. The Hungarian side won all their 10 previous mutual encounters, including the EHF Champions League semi-final in 2024/25, but Esbjerg hope to finally end that unlucky streak.

2024/25 runners-up Odense Håndbold will also face a difficult challenge, welcoming another Danish team on Sunday.

Group A will feature one more match in Hungary, as DVSC Schaeffler are set to welcome Gloria Bistrita, with both sides looking for their second straight wins this season. Metz Handball, who also opened their campaign with a victory, will face BV Borussia Dortmund.

Two debut clashes headline group B — Sola HK face Brest Bretagne Handball, while Odense Håndbold meet Ikast Håndbold in an all-Danish duel. FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria and CSM Bucuresti are both chasing their first victory of the season, while Krim OTP Group Mercator and HC Podravka renew their long-standing rivalry.

GROUP A

DVSC Schaeffler (HUN) vs Gloria Bistrita (ROU)
Saturday 13 September, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-0-0
Last match: - 

  • the two sides do not have vast experience in the continental top flight: Debrecen have just started their third season, while Bistrita are currently in their second
  • however, both opened their 2025/26 campaign with victories: Debrecen won at Buducnost 25:24, while Bistrita defeated Storhamar at home, 29:26
  • wing players Asuka Fujita and Danila So Delgado Pinto played a crucial role in Bistrita's win last week, combining for 15 of the 29 goals scored
  • 10 players netted at least once for Debrecen in the opening round, with Océane Sercien-Ugolin and Petra Tóvizi scoring five times each
  • it will be the first match between Debrecen and Bistrita in the European club competitions

Img5 5
Bistrita have a very strong squad. Their results so far already command respect. I trust that we can play a good match against them, in which anything can happen. I would like the match to be close throughout, because then we have a chance to turn it to our advantage in the endgame, just like last time.
Zoltán Szilágyi
Head coach, DVSC Schaeffler

Metz Handball (FRA) vs BV Borussia Dortmund (GER) 
Saturday 13 September, 18:00 CEST live on EHFTV
H2H: 2-0-0
Last match: Metz Handball vs BV Borussia 09 Dortmund, 2 April 2022 (32:19 (14:10))

  • Metz opened their 19th EHF Champions League campaign with a hard-fought win at Esbjerg, 30:29
  • Petra Vamos led the French team in attack, scoring seven goals, while goalkeeper Johanna Bundsen also had a big impact with her 13 saves
  • Dortmund's start was not as successful, as the German side suffered the biggest defeat in the opening round, 43:30 against Györ
  • the two teams previously met in the play-offs of the EHF Champions League 2021/22, when Metz won both matches confidently, 30:22 and 32:19
  • Alina Grijseels, who returned to Dortmund after a two-year break, played for Metz in the 2023/24 season

20250911 CLW Rd2 Preview Mayonnade Quote
Today, our ambition in this competition is real; we know what we want and where we want to go. We also know what it will take to get there. Nevertheless, we are approaching this match with extreme rigour, facing a team that may have lost heavily to Györ but held them off for 25 minutes with some high-quality handball. We are focused and ambitious for this match.
Emmanuel Mayonnade
Head coach, Metz Handball
20250911 CLW Rd 2 Preview Groener Quote
I think Metz has become even stronger than last season. The heart of the team is undoubtedly its strong, agile and very offensive defence. With Xenia Smits in the centre and Johanna Bundsen in goal, Metz has improved even further.
Henk Groener
Head coach, BV Borussia Dortmund

MOTW: Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN)
Saturday 13 September, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 10-0-0
Last match: Györi Audi ETO KC vs Team Esbjerg, 31 May 2025 (29:28 (17:15))

  • Györ's 43:30 victory over Dortmund was the biggest one in the opening round; the Hungarian powerhouse was also the only team to hit the 40-goal mark last weekend
  • in turn, Esbjerg are still looking for their first points after a defeat against Metz
  • the two sides last met in the semi-final of the EHF Champions League 2024/25, when Györ claimed a hard-fought 29:28 win on their way to the title
  • Norwegian left back Kristine Breistøl spent six seasons at Esbjerg before joining Györ in 2024
  • two Esbjerg players will also face their former teams: Nora Mørk played for Györ between 2016 and 2019, and Line Haugsted between 2022 and 2024
  • both sides won their matches in the domestic leagues on Wednesday: Györ against Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (37:27), Esbjerg against HØJ Elite (33:22)

STAT OF THE MATCH (by Julian Rux): This week's MOTW brings us a clash between Györi Audi ETO KC, the team that forced the most turnovers last season, and Team Esbjerg, the team with the second fewest balls lost. 25.7 per cent of Györ’s opponents' possessions ended with the Hungarian side winning the ball. Esbjerg, on the other hand, had only 18.5 per cent of their possessions ending in turnovers.

250907 BVB Gyoeri 144
I got a little taste of playing in the ETO jersey last weekend in Dortmund, but stepping onto the court at the Audi Arena Györ will be something very special. I’m extremely excited to play in front of all our fans here at home and to help the team towards a victory.
Helena Elver
Centre back, Györi Audi ETO KC
20250907 Team Esbjerg Metz Handball Head Coach Axnér
Like last year, we are playing against them away early in the campaign. Both teams are still in the early stages of the season, so we will not see the same quality of play as we saw in the semi-finals last year. All teams are optimising, so we still have a shot, but with that said, this is probably the hardest away game in Europe.
Tomas Axnér
Head coach, Team Esbjerg

Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) vs OTP Group Buducnost (MNE)
Sunday 14 September, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-0-3
Last match: Storhamar Handball Elite vs WHC Buducnost BEMAX, 11 December 2022 (25:27 (12:13))

  • the two teams are yet to claim their maiden points in the current EHF Champions League season
  • in the opening round, Storhamar lost at Bistrita (29:26), while Buducnost suffered a home defeat against Debrecen (25:24)
  • both sides are on a six-match winless run in the EHF Champions League, while also taking into account last season; Storhamar have recorded six defeats in a row, while Buducnost managed to draw twice
  • Buducnost won both previous EHF Champions League encounters against Storhamar, 24:23 and 27:25 in the 2022/23 season
  • the rivals also met in the 2009/10 Cup Winners' Cup quarter-final, when Buducnost progressed further, taking a 35:20 home revenge after a 28:22 defeat in Norway

178A1495
We are looking forward to the first home game in the Champions League. Buducnost are a team that have a lot of experience in the competition. We expect a tough match and some tactical elements that could be decisive. We have to prepare well and really sacrifice everything for 60 minutes.
Kenneth Gabrielsen
Head coach, Storhamar Handball Elite

GROUP B

Sola HK (NOR) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA)
Saturday 13 September, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-0-0
Last match: -

  • Brest enter the clash aiming to build on their opening round win over Krim and stretch their winning streak, while Sola will try to bounce back at home after failing to take any points against HC Podravka
  • Annika Lott and Onacia Ondono were Brest's top scorers in first match this season, netting six times each; for Sola, Camilla Herrem once again showed resilience, scoring five goals in her EHF Champions League comeback while courageously continuing her battle with cancer
  • this will be the first meeting between Sola and Brest in European club competitions; however Sola's record against French sides stands at two defeats and two victories — all in the EHF European League Women, against Neptunes Nantes and ES Besancon Feminin, respectively
  • Brest's line player Onacia Ondono previously played for Neptunes Nantes, where she scored seven goals across two games against Sola in the quarter-finals of the EHF European League 2023/24
  • this will be Brest's 120th EHF Champions League match since their debut in the 2017/18 season

20250906 RK Podravka Sola HK 05
I've spent countless hours in this hall — it's been my second home since I was a little girl. This is my childhood club, my home. To now play a Champions League match here... This is a dream I never really thought would come true. And yet, here we are — making history with this team, in front of our own crowd.
Camilla Herrem
Left wing, Sola HK
IMG 0260
Sola are a team that’s quite new to this competition, with their first home match here. They’ll be eager to perform well and be as competitive as possible. We’re expecting a real battle and a big game. They won’t give up. It’s up to us to be ready for the full 60 minutes.
Raphaëlle Tervel
Head coach, Brest Bretagne Handball

Krim OTP Group Mercator (SLO) vs HC Podravka (CRO)
Sunday 14 September, 14:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 9-2-3
Last match: Krim Mercator Ljubljana vs HC Podravka Vegeta, 22 February 2025 (30:29 (11:12))

  • Krim are aiming to bounce back after a tough loss against Brest, while Podravka hope to upset their Slovenian rivals and extend their winning streak
  • the two sides know each other well — their rivalry dates back to 1998, when they first clashed in the EHF Champions League
  • since then, the two have had multiple encounters, most recently this summer in Koprivnica, where Krim lifted the trophy at Podravka's traditional pre-season tournament with a 33:30 win
  • Podravka's Matea Pletikosic currently sits as the top of the EHF Champions League goal scorer standings with 13 goals, while Ana Abina leads Krim's tally with four
  • between the posts, Krim's Jovana Risovic will face a familiar club — she played for Podravka in the 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons

20250911 CLW Rd 2 Preview Obrvan Quote
I believe in the team and that we can achieve a good result. The key to everything will be adapting to their aggressiveness and pronounced desire with a new, young coach who is trying to transfer his energy to the team.
Ivica Obrvan
Head coach, HC Podravka

Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs Ikast Håndbold (DEN)
Sunday 14 September, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-0-0
Last match: -

  • both Danish sides arrive with confidence after their opening round wins — Odense edged FTC 34:32, while Ikast celebrated a dramatic last-second victory over CSM Bucuresti
  • a familiar domestic rivalry takes on a new stage — even though Odense and Ikast often pit sides in the Danish league, this is their first duel in European competitions
  • their latest clash took place a few weeks ago in the opening round of the Danish league, where Odense claimed a narrow 27:24 win
  • plenty of player connections link the two clubs — Odense's summer signings Markéta Jerábková and Ingvild Bakkerud both arrived from Ikast
  • in addition, Odense’s Helene Fauske and Louise Vinter Burgaard previously played for Ikast, while Ikast’s Sarah Iversen and Matilde Nielsen once wore Odense’s colours

20250911 CLW Rd 2 Preview Hansen Quote
We met Odense in the first game of the league, and it was a game where we made far too many unprovoked mistakes and had an ugly game. We need to find a different flow and greater ball security in our attacking play, so we need to look at that.
Søren Hansen
Head coach, Ikast Håndbold

CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN)
Sunday 14 September, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 9-0-5
Last match: FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria vs CSM Bucuresti, 17 November 2024 (31:28 (17:18))

  • both teams enter the clash after defeats in the first round — FTC stumbled against Odense in the duel of Danish coaches, while CSM saw victory slip away in the final seconds against Ikast
  • this will be FTC's 260th game in the top tier competition, and if they win, their 134th victory
  • over the summer, the squads got reshuffled — Valeriia Maslova now leads the way at CSM, while Vilde Ingstad crossed paths in the opposite direction to strengthen FTC
  • FTC managed to snatch their first away victory in Bucharest in November 2024 (28:26); overall CSM hold the upper hand with nine wins in 14 mutual encounters
  • both teams are also adjusting to life after their stars retired: two members of the “Club of 1,000” bid their farewells last season — CSM's Cristina Neagu (1,232 goals) and FTC's Andrea Lekic (1,073 goals)

IMGL9130

Photos © Micheller Szilvia (main); nhcfoto.dk, Ivan Brkić / RK Podravka, HAMISTOLEN.DK (in-text)

