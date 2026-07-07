Alexander Løke Gautestad (Norway) — line player

When your mother is Heidi Løke and your uncle is Frank Løke, what position could you play at on the handball court? It seems like Alexander, who will turn 19 this summer, didn't wonder for too long and went for the obvious. And just like his former Norway national team family members, he opted for the line player position. Aiming to win the Olympic title with Norway one day like his mother did in 2012, Alexander is currently one of the most notable youngsters in the country. As was his uncle back in the day, who was named best line player at the Men's EHF EURO 2008. It might no be a surprise, then, if you see Alexander on a bigger stage pretty soon.