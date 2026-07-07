Family matters at Men's 20 EHF EURO 2026
The weight of a famous family name in the sport is something a lot of young handball players have carried. "You remind me of your dad" or: "He is not as good as his uncle was" are sentences that have always been whispered around the courts. At the Men’s 20 EHF EURO 2026, four of the most well-known dynasties in handball history will be represented on court. And while the pressure to deliver will be present, those four have been coping with the situation fairly well so far.