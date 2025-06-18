Fan vote for the 2024/25 men’s Team of the Season now open

The fan vote, taking place via the Home of Handball app, opened at 15:00 CEST on Wednesday 18 June and will close at 23:59 CEST on Monday 23 June. App users are able to pick their personal favourites across the seven playing positions, plus the best defender.

The total vote will come from four groups, with the fan vote accounting for 25 per cent. The other three stakeholder groups are players, coaches and media.

Coach Stefan Madsen and former players Vid Kavticnik and Igor Vori formed the expert panel consulting with EHF representatives to decide on 46 players from 13 countries based on performance through the 2024/25 season.

The men’s Team of the Season will be announced on 25 June.

TEAM OF THE SEASON 2024/25: MALE NOMINEES

LEFT WING

Emil Jakobsen (DEN, SG Flensburg-Handewitt)

Orri Freyr Þorkelsson (ISL, Sporting CP)

Tim Freihöfer (GER, Füchse Berlin)

Ian Barrufet (ESP, MT Melsungen)

Matthias Musche (GER, SC Magdeburg)

Valero Rivera (ESP, HBC Nantes)

LEFT BACK

Lasse Andersson (DEN, Füchse Berlin)

Thibaud Briet (FRA, HBC Nantes)

Martim Costa (POR, Sporting CP)

Elohim Prandi (FRA, Paris Saint-Germain Handball)

Simon Jeppsson (SWE, Kolstad Håndbold)

Felix Claar (SWE, SC Magdeburg)

CENTRE BACK

Aymeric Minne (FRA, HBC Nantes)

Luc Steins (NED, Paris Saint-Germain Handball)

Gisli Kristjansson (ISL, SC Magdeburg)

Nedim Remili (FRA, One Veszprém HC)

Thomas Arnoldsen (DEN, Aalborg Håndbold)

Nils Lichtlein (GER, Füchse Berlin)

RIGHT BACK

Francisco Costa (POR, Sporting CP)

Mathias Gidsel (DEN, Füchse Berlin)

Julien Bos (FRA, HBC Nantes)

Albin Lagergren (SWE, SC Magdeburg)

Ómar Ingi Magnusson (ISL, SC Magdeburg)

Dika Mem (FRA, Barça)

RIGHT WING

Mario Sostaric (CRO, OTP Bank - PICK Szeged)

Blaz Janc (SLO, Barça)

Aleix Gómez (ESP, Barça)

Sebastian Karlsson (SWE, Montpellier HB)

Bence Imre (HUN, THW Kiel)

Filip Glavaš (CRO, RK Zagreb)

LINE PLAYER

Mijajlo Marsenic (SRB, Füchse Berlin)

Nicolas Tournat (FRA, HBC Nantes)

Marin Šipic (CRO, HC Kriens-Luzern)

Ludovic Fabregas (FRA, One Veszprém HC)

Kamil Syprzak (POL, Paris Saint-Germain Handball)

Magnus Saugstrup (DEN, SC Magdeburg)

GOALKEEPER

Dominik Kuzmanovic (CRO, VfL Gummersbach)

Emil Nielsen (DEN, Barça)

Andreas Wolff (GER, THW Kiel)

Sergey Hernandez (ESP, SC Magdeburg)

Kevin Møller (DEN, SG Flensburg-Handewitt)

Ivan Pesic (CRO, HBC Nantes)

DEFENDER

Dragan Pechmalbec (SRB, One Veszprém HC)

Karl Konan (FRA, Montpellier HB)

Magnus Saugstrup (DEN, SC Magdeburg)

Max Darj (SWE, Füchse Berlin)

Blaz Blagotinsek (SLO, SG Flensburg-Handewitt)

Thibaud Briet (FRA, HBC Nantes)

Both men’s and women’s MVPs will be announced on Friday 27 June as part of the draw for the EHF Champions League 2025/26 group phases.