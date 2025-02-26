Fans at the heart of the 'Road to Budapest'

Fans at the heart of the 'Road to Budapest'

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
26 February 2025, 15:00

The EHF FINAL4 Women 2025 countdown got underway when we hit 100 days to Budapest on 20 February, but now the excitement is really ramping up as players and fans look ahead to the knockout phase of the EHF Champions League Women, beginning with the play-offs.

The first legs, on Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 March, mark the start of the Road to Budapest, the EHF’s campaign which draws fans ever-closer to the action on the court, as we discover who will be playing at MVM Dome in Budapest on 31 May and 1 June 2025, and lifting the coveted trophy.

The initial steps on the Road to Budapest look to be as tantalising as the final ones, with four exciting play-off ties to look forward to. The fans will be treated to thrilling matches, including a Romanian capital derby between CSM Bucuresti and CS Rapid Bucuresti, an all-Scandinavian meeting between Storhamar Handball Elite and Odense Håndbold, while the other two ties see former champions face sides who have reached the final in recent seasons.

Teams must Dare to Rise if they are to succeed

With tough games guaranteed, teams must once again Dare to Rise if they are to succeed on the Road to Budapest.

The road is a long one – the four teams who make it through the play-offs will then meet one of the best four teams from the group phase, who secured their spot in the quarter-finals automatically. The two-legged quarter-final ties will be played on 19/20 and 26/27 April.

The four best teams still standing after those gruelling rounds will have earned themselves a place at the EHF FINAL4 Women 2025 in Budapest and the chance to play for the EHF Champions League Women trophy. They will also look forward to the semi-final draw, taking place on 28 April, for the first time ever in the newly-built European Handball House in Vienna.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250226 CLW F4 Arena

Not only will fans be able to witness the drama as it unfolds on court, but the fan experience will be better than ever before, thanks to EHF Marketing partners bringing more half-time interactions to the matches throughout the Road to Budapest!

And there’s more! You have the chance to be in Budapest by entering our raffle to win two tickets to the EHF FINAL4 Women 2025! Find out more here.

If you are not lucky enough to win – never fear! You can still purchase your tickets to the showpiece event in Budapest on 31 May and 1 June 2025. Tickets are available right now. Click here for more information and to make your purchase!

Secure your place today and follow all the action on the Road to Budapest!

Road to Budapest — all dates at a glance:

  • Play-offs: 22/23 March & 29/30 March
  • Quarter-finals: 19/20 April & 26/27 April
  • Semi-final draw: 28 April
  • EHF FINAL4 Women: 31 May & 1 June

 

 

 

Photos © Kolektiff Images

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250226 Stats Counter CLM Fuechse 2
Previous Article Gidsel and Andersson: Füchse’s offensive masterminds

Latest news

More News