Fans at the heart of the 'Road to Budapest'

The first legs, on Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 March, mark the start of the Road to Budapest, the EHF’s campaign which draws fans ever-closer to the action on the court, as we discover who will be playing at MVM Dome in Budapest on 31 May and 1 June 2025, and lifting the coveted trophy.

The initial steps on the Road to Budapest look to be as tantalising as the final ones, with four exciting play-off ties to look forward to. The fans will be treated to thrilling matches, including a Romanian capital derby between CSM Bucuresti and CS Rapid Bucuresti, an all-Scandinavian meeting between Storhamar Handball Elite and Odense Håndbold, while the other two ties see former champions face sides who have reached the final in recent seasons.

Teams must Dare to Rise if they are to succeed

With tough games guaranteed, teams must once again Dare to Rise if they are to succeed on the Road to Budapest.

The road is a long one – the four teams who make it through the play-offs will then meet one of the best four teams from the group phase, who secured their spot in the quarter-finals automatically. The two-legged quarter-final ties will be played on 19/20 and 26/27 April.

The four best teams still standing after those gruelling rounds will have earned themselves a place at the EHF FINAL4 Women 2025 in Budapest and the chance to play for the EHF Champions League Women trophy. They will also look forward to the semi-final draw, taking place on 28 April, for the first time ever in the newly-built European Handball House in Vienna.