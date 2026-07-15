The M18 EHF EURO 2026 in Serbia is a showcase of the best young talents from across Europe.

A total of 24 national teams will be on the starting grid when the tournament throws off on Wednesday 29 July. A lot of exciting handball will be played until the winners can be crowned on Sunday 9 August.

The tournament is played over three venues in Belgrade: the Aleksandar Nikolić hall, the Prof. Dr. Branislav Pokrajac hall, and UVC Šumice.

All the action will be streamed live on EHFTV but handball fans have the chance to witness it all up close and personal in Serbia's capital as tickets to the M18 EHF EURO 2026 have gone on sale now.

The following categories are available:

single-day ticket for one venue — 1,000 rsd (ca. €8.50)

single-day ticket for all three venues — 1,500 rsd (ca. €12.75)

all-day tournament package for all three venues — 9,000 rsd (ca. €76.50)

All tickets can be purchased at tickets.rs.

photo © Axel Heimken / kolektiff