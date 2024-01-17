Fantastic Palicka lifts Sweden past Slovenia
Sweden were not at their best for the first 20 minutes in their opening Men’s EHF EURO 2024 main round match against Slovenia.
However, much-needed help in defence from goalkeeper Andreas Palicka enabled them to clinch their fourth win in a row, 28:22, throwing off the main round in Hamburg in style.
It was incredible. To get only seven goals in the first half was a great effort. In the second half, right at the start, we had a good come with four goals in a row but later the game became slower. You could see Slovenia was tired and we used that for some easy goals.
At the start, we both had very good defences, Sweden had Andreas Palicka and we had Klemen Ferlin. However, they got four clear counterattacks and made a gap. When you are playing against teams like Sweden it is really hard to catch them. We all know they play fast and they were a better team.