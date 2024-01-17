C4

Fantastic Palicka lifts Sweden past Slovenia

17 January 2024, 22:05

Sweden were not at their best for the first 20 minutes in their opening Men’s EHF EURO 2024 main round match against Slovenia.

However, much-needed help in defence from goalkeeper Andreas Palicka enabled them to clinch their fourth win in a row, 28:22, throwing off the main round in Hamburg in style.

GROUP II

Slovenia vs Sweden 22:28 (7:11)

  • this is the second time in history that Sweden have started an EHF EURO edition with four wins in a row. They won the title the first time they achieved this, in 2002
  • Sweden are now on a 11-match winning streak at the European premium competition, dating back to the main round of the EHF EURO 2022, three match shy of their record
  • a 12:2 run between the 14th and the 34th minutes lifted Sweden to the win, as Slovenia conceded their first loss in the competition
  • Palicka, the recipient of the Player of the Match award, sponsored by Grundfos, finished the match with 14 saves for a 50 per cent saving efficiency
  • Sweden tied Denmark at the top of the group, with four points, two points more than Slovenia and Portugal, meaning the two Scandinavian sides are favourites to progress to the semi-finals

C4 8893 Quote
It was incredible. To get only seven goals in the first half was a great effort. In the second half, right at the start, we had a good come with four goals in a row but later the game became slower. You could see Slovenia was tired and we used that for some easy goals.
Andreas Palicka
Goalkeeper, Sweden

Palicka, defence and finding different ways to win

After 20 minutes, there were only 10 goals scored between the two sides: Slovenia had a 38 per cent  shooting efficiency and Sweden were marginally better on 42 per cent. It became apparent that the team which was going to improve in that department would be the eventual winners and, sure enough, Sweden were the better side.

After being 5:3 down, Sweden used a 12:2 run to turn the match on its head. In the 43rd minute Andreas Palicka had saved 64 per cent of the shots coming his way and Slovenia’s efficiency was limited to 38 per cent. There was no question about the winner, with the Scandinavian side constantly finding ways to score, in spite of their woes from the penalty line, where they missed three times.

Somehow, Sweden constantly find ways to win, either via their attack or a strong defence, and this is the prerogative of a great side which will certainly challenge once again for a medal at the EHF EURO 2024. Will it be their fifth title? They definitely need to tweak some things, but they are a good candidate to be in the final weekend.

Photos © Kolektiff Images

C4 8803
At the start, we both had very good defences, Sweden had Andreas Palicka and we had Klemen Ferlin. However, they got four clear counterattacks and made a gap. When you are playing against teams like Sweden it is really hard to catch them. We all know they play fast and they were a better team.
Borut Mackovsek
Left back, Slovenia
