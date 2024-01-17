Fantastic Palicka lifts Sweden past Slovenia

Palicka, defence and finding different ways to win

After 20 minutes, there were only 10 goals scored between the two sides: Slovenia had a 38 per cent shooting efficiency and Sweden were marginally better on 42 per cent. It became apparent that the team which was going to improve in that department would be the eventual winners and, sure enough, Sweden were the better side.

After being 5:3 down, Sweden used a 12:2 run to turn the match on its head. In the 43rd minute Andreas Palicka had saved 64 per cent of the shots coming his way and Slovenia’s efficiency was limited to 38 per cent. There was no question about the winner, with the Scandinavian side constantly finding ways to score, in spite of their woes from the penalty line, where they missed three times.

Somehow, Sweden constantly find ways to win, either via their attack or a strong defence, and this is the prerogative of a great side which will certainly challenge once again for a medal at the EHF EURO 2024. Will it be their fifth title? They definitely need to tweak some things, but they are a good candidate to be in the final weekend.

Photos © Kolektiff Images