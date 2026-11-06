Now, they have opened the Men's EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers with a record-breaking 37:30 victory over Kosovo ahead of the duel against Montenegro in Podgorica. On the other side, Montenegro are eager to bounce back from a 32:21 defeat against Hungary and make amends for January's loss. Ahead of the Highlight Match of round 2 and a fiery clash on Sunday 8 November (live on EHFTV at 18:00 CET), former Montenegro team captain Mirko Radović, who has faced the Faroe Islands three times, talks about remarkable progress.

eurohandball.com: You were on the court when the Faroe Islands claimed their historic first EHF EURO victory with a convincing 37:24 win over Montenegro in January 2026. Looking back at that match, what impressed you the most about the Faroe Islands and what made them so difficult to stop?

Mirko Radović: I don't like looking back at that match, there are not many pleasant memories from it. The Faroe Islands were in great form at the time and they have made incredible progress over the past few years. We played against them around seven or eight years earlier, when Zoran Roganović was also our head coach. We drew with them in Podgorica and then beat them away in the EHF EURO 2020 Qualifiers. The difference between those matches and our meeting at the last European Championship was enormous. They have developed so much and now play very modern handball. Their speed and style of play caused us a lot of problems. Óli Mittún and Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu were particularly difficult to stop ands I cannot say they surprised us, they simply outplayed us.

eurohandball.com: The Faroe Islands have developed a distinctive style of play. What are the main characteristics of their attacking game and why is it so difficult to defend against?

Mirko Radović: They play a lot of seven-on-six and that is also one of their biggest strengths. I remember watching their opening match against Switzerland at the last European Championship which ended in a draw. Their goalkeeper ran so much during that match that I think he made more sprints than I did in my playing time — and I was a wing player. They are also very good at getting back into defence after playing seven-on-six and they do not concede many goals. Against us, they found solutions very easily, mostly from wing position in the first half. Also, they are incredibly good in one-on-one situations, especially when attacking the third and fourth defenders. Their centre backs are dangerous in duels and even when they are being fouled, they can release the ball and find any teammate in a good position which makes them very hard to defend. I hope Montenegro will be better prepared for that this time and manage to make up for that last defeat.