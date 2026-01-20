“We really feel the support from all over the world”

It has been a huge few years for the Faroe Islands. In 2024, both the men’s and women’s teams played the EHF EURO for the first time. In 2025, the women’s team were part of the World Championship. And in 2026, the men’s team are back at the EHF EURO.

The phrase “the Faroe Islands make history” is a familiar one in the handball world through the last years. A tiny nation, yet one that every handball fan knows because of the rapidity of their success — from qualifying for the major events to clinching draws at both debut EUROs and now, the men’s team celebrating a first win and targeting progression to the main round.

Mittún says they are well aware it is not only their own compatriots supporting them or taking an interest in their achievements.

“It's very honourable to get so many notifications from people all over the world and I think just as much they are enjoying us play, they also enjoy our fans — to see 10 per cent of the country. It would be like 600,000 from Denmark were in the crowds,” he says.

“So of course, it's special and I think they are more like, how is this possible? How is Faroe Islands working nowadays? We really feel the support from all over the world, and we are very thankful for that.”