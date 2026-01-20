Mittún: We really want to give the fans something back

20 January 2026, 10:20

“We came to the championship to chase the first victory and we got that, with 13 goals also. So, we have gotten what we came for, but now we are going for more, of course,” says Faroe Islands back Óli Mittún the day after his side’s first win at a major championship — a 37:24 result against Montenegro in round 2 of the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 preliminary round.

The victory came two years after the Faroe Islands’ debut at the event — a debut that marked the team’s first appearance at a major tournament.

“We really feel the support from all over the world”

It has been a huge few years for the Faroe Islands. In 2024, both the men’s and women’s teams played the EHF EURO for the first time. In 2025, the women’s team were part of the World Championship. And in 2026, the men’s team are back at the EHF EURO.

The phrase “the Faroe Islands make history” is a familiar one in the handball world through the last years. A tiny nation, yet one that every handball fan knows because of the rapidity of their success — from qualifying for the major events to clinching draws at both debut EUROs and now, the men’s team celebrating a first win and targeting progression to the main round.

Mittún says they are well aware it is not only their own compatriots supporting them or taking an interest in their achievements.

“It's very honourable to get so many notifications from people all over the world and I think just as much they are enjoying us play, they also enjoy our fans — to see 10 per cent of the country. It would be like 600,000 from Denmark were in the crowds,” he says.

“So of course, it's special and I think they are more like, how is this possible? How is Faroe Islands working nowadays? We really feel the support from all over the world, and we are very thankful for that.”

“Good things always come to an end, but hopefully not that soon”

The handball world has been enchanted with the Faroese supporters, who have travelled in the thousands to support their teams, so much so that parts of the country, like parliament and some schools, are reportedly shut down as people attend the Men’s EHF EURO 2026.

“If you’re not in Oslo, you are watching at home. We are very pleasured to play these games, of course. We don't know if this comes back — I don't think it will come back so crazy as this. But it's really hard to say the word on that. We are so lucky to get this chance and play these games and have the whole nation at our back, so we really want to give them something back,” says Mittún, making clear he is aware this is a certain moment in the country’s handball history.

“When we are a new nation, we almost just can impress every time we go. But now we are doing so great, I don't think we can keep on surprising all the time. Good things always come to an end, but hopefully not that soon.

“We really enjoy playing handball when it goes like this and we have so many fans at the back, so hopefully it can continue for many years to come. But of course, it will come a period where things not go that well. We do a lot of mental training with our mental coach, so that will help us and when we get a tough period, maybe we will come even stronger back from there,” Mittún adds.

“We all get goosebumps every time we sing that national anthem”

The Faroe Islands are the third-youngest team on average at the Men’s EHF EURO 2026, although their biggest stars are all 23 or younger — and those leading stars have had mostly positive experiences in their careers so far.

Hákun av Teigum, Elias á Skipagøtu, Pauli Mittún and Óli Mittún all enjoyed great success in Younger Age Category championships, being named in All-star Teams, with Skipagøtu and Mittún both taking more than one top scorer crown and a combined three MVP awards.

Á Skipagøtu and Mittún in particular immediately stood out on an open-age level, not only playing a key role in the Faroe Islands’ reaching their maiden EHF EURO but making it into the Swedish league All-star Team for different seasons before moving to their current clubs, THW Kiel and GOG, respectively. Av Teigum, meanwhile, played the EHF Champions League final last season.

The fact they have enjoyed such great results on an individual and collective level means the Faroe Islands are a team brimming with confidence, and then the ingredient of the huge fan support is added — a recipe that is helping them take big steps fast. Vocal supporters have often been collectively named the “eighth player,” but can Mittún translate into words exactly what that support brings? 

“It's an amazing feeling. We start with the national anthem. There we all get goosebumps every time we sing that national anthem with so many fans at the back. And then when we play the match, it's like an eighth man. We maybe didn't get that many counter-attacks against Switzerland, but against Montenegro yesterday, we really got that, and then the arena really gets up and screams and that gives us maybe 10 per cent more,” says Mittún.

“And of course, when you see your family and friends in the crowd, you just want to just give it everything you got. You see everyone you know and 6,000 fans, you really want to give them something back now they came to Oslo and support us.” 

“We will remember the match for years to come”

A lot of adrenalin comes from a match that sees an historic result in front of a mass of supporters. Then it is coach Peter Bredsdorff-Larsen’s job to bring his players back to a place of focus, as they target the next step. 

“He's very good to get us down after a game like that, and that helps us a lot to focus on the next match. That was just one game. Of course, it was history that we made yesterday by 13 goals, but I think he is good to just get us to forget that match and look forward, because we can't use that match anymore. Of course, we will remember the match for years to come, but now we have to focus on Slovenia tomorrow, and I think he's really good at that,” says Mittún.

“I think we have a great chance against Slovenia and of course, it means everything that we have the opportunity to play so important game in front of 6,000 Faroese fans. So yes, it’s going to be crazy,” says Mittún.

“They're not like Montenegro. I think they are more like Switzerland and us. A more modern team, if I have to say that, with fast and small players who play with extraordinary speed. And in defence, they play a bit offensive, so of course it's going to be a tough match, a hard match, for us. We have to run with them. But they don't have the depth that they had in the last championships, of course.

“Now they have a lot of injured players. But, of course, they have very, very good players still, like Domen Makuc and Blaž Janc, who both play daily in Barcelona and have a very good relationship there. So, it's going to be a tough match. We have huge respect for Slovenia, but of course, we are going to do everything to get the two points and go to Malmö,” Mittún concludes.

