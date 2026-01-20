Mittún: We really want to give the fans something back
“We came to the championship to chase the first victory and we got that, with 13 goals also. So, we have gotten what we came for, but now we are going for more, of course,” says Faroe Islands back Óli Mittún the day after his side’s first win at a major championship — a 37:24 result against Montenegro in round 2 of the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 preliminary round.
The victory came two years after the Faroe Islands’ debut at the event — a debut that marked the team’s first appearance at a major tournament.