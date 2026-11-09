eurohandball.com: Olí Mittún or Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu — who is your favourite player in the national team? Or is it someone else?
Beinir Johannesen: Of course, I can't comment on that. I have to remain neutral as Prime Minister. We have so many highly talented players who now play in Germany and Denmark, in both the men's and women's teams. They play in the Champions League or the European League, which is incredible for such a small country. And, personally, I'm glad I don't have to play against them in our domestic league.
eurohandball.com: Will you travel to Germany for the Men's IHF World Championship to support your team?
Beinir Johannesen: Yes, I will be in Magdeburg for the preliminary round. I was in Berlin when our team played at its first EHF EURO 2024. That's where we drew against Norway and later celebrated together with the fans and players.
eurohandball.com: What chances do the Faroe Islands' teams have at the Women's EHF EURO 2026 in December and the Men's IHF World Championship in January 2027?
Beinir Johannesen: At both tournaments, we have been drawn in groups with teams we know quite well. I think both teams have a chance of progressing to the next round, just as our women's team did at last year's World Championship. And at their very first World Championship, our men's team is certainly capable of doing the same, especially with so many fans travelling to support them.