Faroe Islands' Prime Minister: “Our teams and athletes are great ambassadors for our country”

Faroe Islands' Prime Minister: “Our teams and athletes are great ambassadors for our country”

09 November 2026, 12:00

Having enjoyed success at major tournaments in recent years, the Faroe Islands' handball teams have put the country on the European and global map. The whole nation gets excited when Olí Mittún, his sister Jana or his cousin Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu put on the Faroese jersey. Handball has become the country's number one sport — also proven by one victory and one draw in the first two rounds of the Men’s EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers — and is closely linked to politics, reaching right up to the highest level.

At just 29, Beinir Johannesen is one of the youngest heads of government in Europe. Born on 12 February 1997 in Klaksvík, the politician from the conservative People's Party became the Prime Minister of the Faroe Islands on 13 April 2026. Johannesen is not only one of Europe's youngest political leaders, but also the only one who still plays handball, competing in the top domestic league. Playing as a line player for Team Klaksvík, he has even gained international experience, making his debut in the EHF European Cup 2023/24.

In this interview with eurohandball.com, Beinir Johannesen talks about the excitement handball generates in his country, the opponents’ reactions when they face the Prime Minister, and what politicians can learn from sport.

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Beinirjohannesen

eurohandball.com: How did you get into handball? Was it the classic route — handball in the winter and football in the summer — or was it different for you?

Beinir Johannesen: It was the classic route, but I started quite late, at the age of 12. The reason is simple: there was no handball club in my town. But as soon as one opened, I started playing.

eurohandball.com: One of your predecessors, Bárður á Steig Nielsen, had played for the national team before becoming Prime Minister. Is this combination of sport and politics particularly common in the Faroe Islands?

Beinir Johannesen: It is quite common in the Faroe Islands, certainly. Three of my predecessors had been involved in either football or handball. So it is quite normal for us to have former sportsmen as Prime Ministers.

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Euro26 Slovenia Vs Faroe Islands L7A8720 AM

eurohandball.com: How important is handball to you as a way of switching off from your job?

Beinir Johannesen: It is great to have something that takes your mind off business and politics. It is a good way to stay active in everyday life and, of course, a great form of exercise. So handball and politics are a perfect combination for me. It is also nice to see my handball family at the club so regularly. Meeting friends is important.

eurohandball.com: What values have you taken from your hobby into your professional life?

Beinir Johannesen: There are many values that you need in team sports, politics and all other professions, such as discipline and the ability to work as part of a team. You always have to cooperate with others.

eurohandball.com: You lead a coalition of three parties. How important is team spirit — something you know from the sport — in this context? Can the principles of team sport be applied to politics?

Beinir Johannesen: In sport and in government, you have common goals and objectives that you want to achieve. In both cases, you need to stand together if you want to reach your targets. So, in politics, you need the same team spirit as you do in sport.

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EURO24W Croatia Vs Faroe Islands MAL1048 AM

eurohandball.com: You play as a line player. Is your strength more in attack or defence?

Beinir Johannesen: I usually play at both ends of the court, but my strength is definitely in attack.

eurohandball.com: Is it something special for your opponents to face the Prime Minister, or has it already become normal for them and your teammates?

Beinir Johannesen: At the beginning, there were a few comments about it, but now it has become perfectly normal for both my teammates and our opponents. They know me quite well, as they played against me before I became Prime Minister. Perhaps our opponents are more eager to mark me on the court because I am the Prime Minister.

eurohandball.com: Was it difficult for the referee to show the Prime Minister a red card in a match this season?

Beinir Johannesen: Funnily enough, it happened in the very first match after I became Prime Minister. I don't think the referee hesitated at all before showing me the red card.

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Euro26 Montenegro Vs Faroe Islands L7A3712 AM

eurohandball.com: How “handball-mad” is your country, given that 15 per cent of the population travel to support the national team?

Beinir Johannesen: “Handball-mad” is exactly the right expression. It all started when our men's and women's teams became increasingly successful and qualified for major tournaments. Those results have changed everything. When handball is on television, you can really see the impact across the Faroe Islands: the streets are empty and the whole country seems quieter.

eurohandball.com: Does life almost come to a standstill in the Faroe Islands when the national teams are playing at major tournaments and are supported by so many fans?

Beinir Johannesen: Of course, everyday life is affected. You notice it everywhere when 15 per cent of the population have travelled to support the team. For example, in January, there was huge traffic towards the airport and the ferry terminals as our people travelled to Oslo to support our team at the EHF EURO.

eurohandball.com: How popular is handball among the governing parties? Is there anything similar to what happened in Norway this summer, when the whole parliament was rowing in Haaland style?

Beinir Johannesen: [Haha] we don't have anything like that rowing challenge, but we are all sports fans.

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eurohandball.com: Olí Mittún or Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu — who is your favourite player in the national team? Or is it someone else?

Beinir Johannesen: Of course, I can't comment on that. I have to remain neutral as Prime Minister. We have so many highly talented players who now play in Germany and Denmark, in both the men's and women's teams. They play in the Champions League or the European League, which is incredible for such a small country. And, personally, I'm glad I don't have to play against them in our domestic league.

eurohandball.com: Will you travel to Germany for the Men's IHF World Championship to support your team?

Beinir Johannesen: Yes, I will be in Magdeburg for the preliminary round. I was in Berlin when our team played at its first EHF EURO 2024. That's where we drew against Norway and later celebrated together with the fans and players.

eurohandball.com: What chances do the Faroe Islands' teams have at the Women's EHF EURO 2026 in December and the Men's IHF World Championship in January 2027?

Beinir Johannesen: At both tournaments, we have been drawn in groups with teams we know quite well. I think both teams have a chance of progressing to the next round, just as our women's team did at last year's World Championship. And at their very first World Championship, our men's team is certainly capable of doing the same, especially with so many fans travelling to support them.

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Euro26 Montenegro Vs Faroe Islands FLP 3679 FV

eurohandball.com: How proud are the people of the Faroe Islands of their handball teams?

Beinir Johannesen: Our teams and athletes are great ambassadors for our country. We are making good progress in handball, and we can be proud of what we have achieved so far. As a politician, I am delighted to see these players representing our country so successfully and in such a positive way. They have put the Faroe Islands on the global map. Tourism has also benefited from these achievements: thanks to handball and football, many people have heard of the Faroe Islands for the first time and subsequently discovered that it is a wonderful place to visit.

eurohandball.com: Perhaps the Faroe Islands could serve as a best-practice example for other countries in certain aspects. How does the government support sport, particularly when it comes to encouraging children to join clubs — for example, by keeping sports halls open?

Beinir Johannesen: Our municipalities invest a great deal in infrastructure and sports facilities. They keep the halls open for children whenever they are not being used for training sessions or matches. We all know how beneficial and important sporting activities are for young people, and we want to encourage as many of them as possible to get involved in sport.

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EURO24W Faroe Islands Vs Denmark A0A7483 NT
Nebojsa Tejic/kolektiff
Euro26 Montenegro Vs Faroe Islands MAL4813 AM
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Euro26 Faroe Islands Vs Switzerland L7A5796 AM
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Photos © kolektiff (main & in-text), Faroe Islands Handball Federation (Prime Minister in-text)

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