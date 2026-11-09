eurohandball.com: How important is handball to you as a way of switching off from your job?

Beinir Johannesen: It is great to have something that takes your mind off business and politics. It is a good way to stay active in everyday life and, of course, a great form of exercise. So handball and politics are a perfect combination for me. It is also nice to see my handball family at the club so regularly. Meeting friends is important.

eurohandball.com: What values have you taken from your hobby into your professional life?

Beinir Johannesen: There are many values that you need in team sports, politics and all other professions, such as discipline and the ability to work as part of a team. You always have to cooperate with others.

eurohandball.com: You lead a coalition of three parties. How important is team spirit — something you know from the sport — in this context? Can the principles of team sport be applied to politics?

Beinir Johannesen: In sport and in government, you have common goals and objectives that you want to achieve. In both cases, you need to stand together if you want to reach your targets. So, in politics, you need the same team spirit as you do in sport.