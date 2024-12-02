Her teammate and Player of the Match, presented by Grundfos, goalkeeper Annika Frídheim Petersen, knew they knew they would need to perform beyond their limits, which they did.

“We dreamed of points, but we knew that we would have to give an extra push to make it happen. And that's what we did against Croatia. I just kept thinking about the next ball. We have worked on having the focus on the net thing and not the surroundings or what has happened. I was just focused on helping my team,” Frídheim Petersen says.

The game itself was a rollercoaster of emotions, but also full of hasty attacks and above all, good saves. The Faroe Islands were trailing or level throughout the game, with Croatia leading by three goals at the most. However, in the closing stages, the Faroese spurred a 2:0 goal run and got their hands on their first lead, at 17:16, when Brandenborg netted her fourth goal in the game.

“I was thinking just breathe. Try to keep calm and stay on what we agreed on. We all did a fantastic job in our defence and Annika, our goalkeeper was amazing, then Rakul (Wardum) came and saved the penalty which gave us new energy. We burned some shots in the attack, but we kept going,” Brandenborg says about the crucial moments.