Faroese look for second surprise as Qualifiers round 2 begins

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
17 October 2025, 10:00

Round 2 of the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers throws off with a clash of different styles in the highlight match, as the Faroe Islands welcome the Women’s EHF EURO 2022 bronze medallists Montenegro. In the second match of the day, Bosnia and Herzegovina host the Netherlands in Cazin.

HIGHLIGHT MATCH

GROUP 4

Faroe Islands vs Montenegro

Saturday 18 October, 20:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • this is the first-ever match between the two sides
  • the Faroe Islands secured their first-ever win against Iceland (24:22) in Reykjavik in round 1
  • Jana Mittún led the Faroese attack in the Nordic derby: the centre back scored seven goals and was the match's top scorer
  • Claus Mogensen's young squad will have to improve their consistency if the Faroese are to compete with Europe's top national teams
  • Montenegro threw off the qualifiers with a dominant 29:22 win against Portugal in Podgorica and sit on top in the standings due to a superior goal difference

20251017 WEUROQ Rd2 Preview Brandenborg Quote
After a good win in Iceland, we’re excited to welcome Montenegro on home court. We expect a tough and intense match, but we’re ready to give it everything we’ve got.
Pernille Brandenborg
Line player, Faroe Islands

GROUP 2

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Netherlands

Saturday 18 October, 20:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • the two sides have never previously met
  • the Bosnians lost 19:35 to Switzerland in Winterthur in round 1, ending their two-match winning streak which started in qualification phase 1
  • Desire Kolasinac and Edina Demic scored six goals each for Bosnia in round 1, or 63 per cent of their side’s total; a better collective performance will be needed to challenge the Dutch
  • the Netherlands began the qualifiers in strong fashion by defeating Italy in 's-Hertogenbosch in round 1, 42:19
  • only France (43) scored more goals than the Dutch in round 1
  • Kelly Vollebregt found the back of the net nine times against Italy in round 1, and only one Dutch outfield player did not get on the scoresheet, displaying the team's array of quality offensive options

20251017 WEUROQ Rd2 Day 1 Preview Basic Quote
We’ve just come through a tough match in Switzerland. We knew it would be difficult, but our young team gave everything they had. Now an even tougher challenge awaits us, as the Netherlands are one of the best teams in the world. This will be a great test for our team to face such a strong opponent.
Adnan Bašić
Head coach, Bosnia and Herzegovina
20251017 WEUROQ Rd2 Day 1 Preview Claris Quote (1)
These types of matches are important for us in the development of our group in the broadest sense, so we take them very seriously in terms of play and results.
Ricardo Claris
Assistant coach, Netherlands

Main photo © Mummi Lu

20241016 NED ITA Vlug
