Faroese look for second surprise as Qualifiers round 2 begins
Round 2 of the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers throws off with a clash of different styles in the highlight match, as the Faroe Islands welcome the Women’s EHF EURO 2022 bronze medallists Montenegro. In the second match of the day, Bosnia and Herzegovina host the Netherlands in Cazin.
After a good win in Iceland, we’re excited to welcome Montenegro on home court. We expect a tough and intense match, but we’re ready to give it everything we’ve got.
We’ve just come through a tough match in Switzerland. We knew it would be difficult, but our young team gave everything they had. Now an even tougher challenge awaits us, as the Netherlands are one of the best teams in the world. This will be a great test for our team to face such a strong opponent.
These types of matches are important for us in the development of our group in the broadest sense, so we take them very seriously in terms of play and results.