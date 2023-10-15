Alex Mair, one of the four EHF's female commentators candidates will join the Twitch watchalong on Sunday marking her first live appearance after the test matches last summer during the Women's 19 EHF EURO in Romania. Mair played both, beach and indoor handball in her native New Zealand before she moved to England, where she started playing again for both, the indoor and beach teams of London GD.

“If you ask any of my friends and family, they know I love two things – talking and handball,” Mair says. “I realised very early on that in almost all sports I would watch I never got to hear a female voice or perspective. So, when the opportunity to join the female commentators project came up, I knew I had to take it, and hopefully bring the female voice to handball that I never heard myself.”

Mair and O'Reilly will tune in for the bronze and final mates of the EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup 2023, as the watchalong starts at 16:20 CEST (15:20 local time).

Watch it on the Home of Handball Twitch channel!