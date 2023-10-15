20230712 Female Comms Text Alex
Beach Handball

Female commentator Alex Mair to make first appearance in beach handball Twitch watchalong

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
15 October 2023, 12:00

The EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup 2023 Porto Santo (POR) reached its final stage, with the bronze medal matches scheduled for Sunday, 15 October at 16:30 CEST (15:30 local time). The matches for third place will be followed by the men's final at 18:00 CEST (17:00 local time) and women's at 18:45 CEST (17:45 local time). The coverage will include the Twitch watchalong where EHF commentator Chris O'Reilly will be joined by one of the first EHF female commentator candidates, Alex Mair. 

Alex Mair, one of the four EHF's female commentators candidates will join the Twitch watchalong on Sunday marking her first live appearance after the test matches last summer during the Women's 19 EHF EURO in Romania. Mair played both, beach and indoor handball in her native New Zealand before she moved to England, where she started playing again for both, the indoor and beach teams of London GD.

“If you ask any of my friends and family, they know I love two things – talking and handball,” Mair says. “I realised very early on that in almost all sports I would watch I never got to hear a female voice or perspective. So, when the opportunity to join the female commentators project came up, I knew I had to take it, and hopefully bring the female voice to handball that I never heard myself.”

Mair and O'Reilly will tune in for the bronze and final mates of the EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup 2023, as the watchalong starts at 16:20 CEST (15:20 local time). 

Watch it on the Home of Handball Twitch channel!

SP7 3667
Beach Handball

More sun, more sand, more surprises at the EHF Beach Handbal…

DAY 3 REVIEW: It's all to play for in the men's category as every team takes a loss in the main round group, with three more matches to be p…

yesterday
SP7 1673
Beach Handball

Vote for EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup 2023 All-star Team…

NEWS: The Beach Handball Champions Cup 2023 is reaching its final day on Sunday and with the teams being wittled down from 15 men's and 16 w…

yesterday
FIN NED14102023 10118
Previous Article All round 1 winners victorious again
UH19393
Next Article EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup 2023 All-star Teams revealed

Latest news

More News