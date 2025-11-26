Ferlin saves the day for Kielce; Magdeburg add ninth win to streak

EHF / Kevin Domas
26 November 2025, 22:30

The first part of Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 round 9 on Wednesday night saw only one team take the points away from home. SC Magdeburg kept their perfect record by beating HC Eurofarm Pelister in Bitola, while Aalborg Håndbold and Industria Kielce won on their own courts.

  • Aalborg secured a seventh win in nine games, beating against Nantes 31:24, with Niklas Landin making 12 saves
  • with the victory, Aalborg solidified their second position on the table; also in group A, Kielce took their third win of the season
  • with 12 saves including the one to win the game, Klemen Ferlin was the hero in Kielce’s 34:32 victory over Dinamo
  • Magdeburg remain undefeated in group B, as they took the points against Eurofarm Pelister, 31:26
  • the victory was Magdeburg's ninth in nine games and kept them as the sole leaders on top of the group

GROUP A

Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) vs HBC Nantes (FRA) 31:24 (18:13)

H2H: 4-1-3
Top scorers: Buster Juul-Lassen 6/7 (Aalborg Håndbold), Aymeric Minne 6/10 (HBC Nantes)

It took 15 minutes for Aalborg to find solutions, but when they did, the Danish side proved unstoppable. After failing to stop any shots in the first quarter, Niklas Landin made seven stops in 15 minutes, helping his team to a 9:2 series to take the lead and give themselves a five-goal advantage. Buster Juul-Lassen and Lukas Nilsson were also elemental for the hosts, scoring four each in the first act to put their team ahead by five at the break.

Things could hardly get worse for Nantes, but they did, as the French side only scored once within the first 10 minutes after half-time. Even though Ignacio Biosca pulled off some great saves, Aalborg kept on pushing and took a maximum advantage of nine goals at the 40th minute. Just as one thought the nail was in the coffin, Nantes reacted and came back within two with 10 minutes to play, but Aalborg did not lose their cool. Marinus Munk scored two precious goals while Landin buried his opponents’ remaining hope, helping Aalborg to secure the win.

261125Aalborg Nantes Munk 33
It was a crazy game, with a very fast pace from start to finish. I think we played very well in defence and the depth of our squad really was on display tonight. It was unnecessary to make it so close at the end, but I feel we pulled out a deserved victory.
Marinus Munk
Left back, Aalborg Håndbold
261125Aalborg Nantes Fleurance 61
After the first 18–20 minutes, we were in control of things, but afterwards we made too many technical errors, which got punished by a fast-playing Aalborg team. The same pattern was repeated in the second half, and even though we made a collective effort to pull ourselves back in the game, we lost it at the end.
Dimitri Fleurance
Head coach, HBC Nantes

Industria Kielce (POL) vs Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) 34:32 (21:19)

H2H: 3-0-1
Top scorers: Szymon Sicko 5/7, Alex Dujshebaev 5/7, Piotr Jarosiewicz 5/5 (Kielce), Branko Vujovic 7/11 (Dinamo Bucuresti)

Although Dinamo travelled to Poland in high spirits following their first win of the season last week, Kielce were quick to bring the Romanian side back to Earth. A couple of saves from Klemen Ferlin combined with some Szymon Sicko long-range shots put the hosts ahead by four after 17 minutes, prompting their visitors to take their first timeout. And this break allowed Paulo Pereira to make a wise move, as Tom Pelayo was pushed on court. Scoring five goals within 13 minutes, the French right back brought Dinamo back within two at the break.

Strengthening their defence and only conceding three goals between minutes 30 and 40, Dinamo turned things around straight after the restart. The Romanian side took the lead for the first time in the 39th minute, setting up a thrilling ending. Although Bucharest had the lead by up to three goals for some time, the visitors were not able to retain their advantage. With Alex Dujshebaev the driving force, Kielce turned things around to take a two-goal lead with six minutes left to play. It all came down to the last action, when Ferlin saved what could have been the equaliser by Miklós Rosta to secure the win for Kielce.

20251126 Industria Kielce Dinamo Bucuresti (78) (1)
We showed character; it was a good match from us. I’m sorry we didn’t take advantage of the chances at the end of the game, because, in my opinion, we deserved to win. In the first half we played too nervously, but in the second we calmed the game down and played much better. I think we are growing with every match. We’re building ourselves up and playing better and better. Since here in Kielce we were in the game until the final seconds, it means we are a good team.
Vladimir Cupara
Goalkeeper, Dinamo Bucuresti
20251126 Industria Kielce Dinamo Bucuresti (64) (1)
With us, it can never be calm! Dinamo Bucuresti is a top-class opponent. We played well in attack in the first half, but worse in defence. After the break it was completely the opposite, but we made too many mistakes and missed too many shots. I think we didn’t start the second half well — we made mistakes that gave the opponents easy fast breaks. But when we were two goals down, we showed character and came back into the game. And in the end, we won it.
Alex Dujshebaev
Right back, Industria Kielce

GROUP B

HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) vs SC Magdeburg (GER) 26:31 (12:15)

H2H: 0-0-4
Top scorers: Dejan Manaskov 5/8, Bogdan Radivojevic 5/5 (HC Pelister Pelister), Magnus Saugstrup 6/6 (SC Magdeburg)

Many teams have experienced tough moments playing in Bitola, but, on Wednesday night, Magdeburg proved once again they are not just any team. The German side, powered by their defence and an impressive Magnus Saugstrup, took an early three-goal advantage, which gave them a safety net throughout the match. With their hosts experiencing offensive difficulties, the reigning EHF Champions League title holders increased their advantage to five goals in the first half before Bogdan Radivojevic cut it back to three at the break.

Despite Nikola Mitrevski’s best attempts between the posts, where he made 11 saves, Pelister could never really decrease the gap on the score board. While Sergey Hernandez’s saves kept Magdeburg in the game, Felix Claar and Albin Lagergren used every opportunity to keep their team’s advantage intact. No matter who was on court, SCM remained on top and cruised to the victory — their second of the season against Pelister and the ninth overall.

Eurofarm Pelister Megdeburg 39
This was a tough match for us, but I think we can be proud. All the players gave their best on the court. The fans were great once again. But we played against one of the best teams in the world. I want to congratulate the Magdeburg players for the victory. They run a lot, play fast in attack — the whole match one-on-one — and that is the difference from our last rival, PICK Szeged and this Magdeburg. We couldn't stop them completely, but we were always here with a three, four difference. We should be satisfied and look to the future.
Nik Henigman
Left back, HC Eurofarm Pelister
CIK 5642
It was difficult in this incredible atmosphere. We came on seriously from the first minute and we won important points. We played good defence, we were patient in attack and didn't make too many mistakes. I'm happy for these points. The atmosphere here is great and everyone is cheering from the first to the last minute.
Magnus Saugstrup
Line player, SC Magdeburg
20251126 Industria Kielce Dinamo Bucuresti (59)
Tomasz Fąfara
261125Aalborg Nantes Landin 63
Henrik Hansen
CIK 5722
Aleksandar Kotevski / Sasho Ristevski
261125Aalborg Nantes Knorr 32
Henrik Hansen
20251126 Industria Kielce Dinamo Bucuresti (49)
Tomasz Fąfara
Eurofarm Pelister Megdeburg 12
Aleksandar Kotevski / Sasho Ristevski
261125Aalborg Nantes Juul 45
Henrik Hansen
Eurofarm Pelister Megdeburg 7
Aleksandar Kotevski / Sasho Ristevski
11262025 Aalborg HBC Nantes 1
Henrik Hansen
20251126 Industria Kielce Dinamo Bucuresti (89)
Tomasz Fąfara
Eurofarm Pelister Megdeburg 5
Aleksandar Kotevski / Sasho Ristevski
20251126 Industria Kielce Dinamo Bucuresti (65)
Tomasz Fąfara
261125Aalborg Nantes Nilsson 27
Henrik Hansen
CIK 5521
Aleksandar Kotevski / Sasho Ristevski
261125Aalborg Nantes 116 Moller 2
Henrik Hansen
261125Aalborg Nantes Tournat 91
Henrik Hansen
Eurofarm Pelister Megdeburg 14
Aleksandar Kotevski / Sasho Ristevski
20251126 Industria Kielce Dinamo Bucuresti (54)
Tomasz Fąfara
CIK 5562
Aleksandar Kotevski / Sasho Ristevski
11262025 Aalborg HBC Nantes 09
Henrik Hansen
20251126 Industria Kielce Dinamo Bucuresti (79)
Tomasz Fąfara
11262025 Aalborg HBC Nantes 16
Henrik Hansen
Eurofarm Pelister Megdeburg 19
Aleksandar Kotevski / Sasho Ristevski
11262025 Aalborg HBC Nantes 00
Henrik Hansen
CIK 5533
Aleksandar Kotevski / Sasho Ristevski
