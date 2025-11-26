Ferlin saves the day for Kielce; Magdeburg add ninth win to streak

Aalborg secured a seventh win in nine games, beating against Nantes 31:24, with Niklas Landin making 12 saves

with the victory, Aalborg solidified their second position on the table; also in group A, Kielce took their third win of the season

with 12 saves including the one to win the game, Klemen Ferlin was the hero in Kielce’s 34:32 victory over Dinamo

Magdeburg remain undefeated in group B, as they took the points against Eurofarm Pelister, 31:26

the victory was Magdeburg's ninth in nine games and kept them as the sole leaders on top of the group

GROUP A

H2H: 4-1-3

Top scorers: Buster Juul-Lassen 6/7 (Aalborg Håndbold), Aymeric Minne 6/10 (HBC Nantes)

It took 15 minutes for Aalborg to find solutions, but when they did, the Danish side proved unstoppable. After failing to stop any shots in the first quarter, Niklas Landin made seven stops in 15 minutes, helping his team to a 9:2 series to take the lead and give themselves a five-goal advantage. Buster Juul-Lassen and Lukas Nilsson were also elemental for the hosts, scoring four each in the first act to put their team ahead by five at the break.

Things could hardly get worse for Nantes, but they did, as the French side only scored once within the first 10 minutes after half-time. Even though Ignacio Biosca pulled off some great saves, Aalborg kept on pushing and took a maximum advantage of nine goals at the 40th minute. Just as one thought the nail was in the coffin, Nantes reacted and came back within two with 10 minutes to play, but Aalborg did not lose their cool. Marinus Munk scored two precious goals while Landin buried his opponents’ remaining hope, helping Aalborg to secure the win.