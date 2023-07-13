Fiery semi-finals scheduled at W19 EHF EURO 2023

Extensive coverage of decisive matches

It is crunch time at the W19 EHF EURO 2023 – and handball fans across the world don't have to miss a single ball of the decisive matches in Romania.

Who will win this year's title: Portugal, Denmark, Hungary, or Romania? Find out the answer and follow all the action as it happens in our live blog on eurohandball.com on Friday afternoon and evening for the semi-finals, and again on Sunday for the medal matches.

All matches are streamed live on EHFTV and stats are available in the EHF live ticker, while the dedicated EHF EURO channels on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook provide fans with additional footage and visuals.

photos © Marius Ionescu, Mihai Nitoiu