Fiery semi-finals scheduled at W19 EHF EURO 2023
Only four teams are still standing in the fight for the trophy at the Women’s 19 EHF EURO 2023. Titleholders Hungary can become the first team to make a three-peat in the competition, being the only side to win five games in a row.
Hungary will face hosts Romania in a true fiery derby in the second semi-final, while Denmark meet the dark horses of the tournament, Portugal, in the other semi-final.
Portugal vs Denmark
Friday 14 July, 16:30 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Portugal have qualified for the semi-finals at a W19 EHF EURO for the first time, recording four straight wins after a narrow 27:26 loss in their tournament opener against Germany
- Denmark, the most decorated nation in the W19 EHF EURO competition with four gold medals, one silver and one bronze, are back in the semi-finals for the first time since 2017
- the top two scorers of the competition face off in this semi-final, with Denmark’s left back Julie Scaglione leading the way with 48 goals, followed by Portugal’s right back Luciana Rebelo with 41
- Portugal have scored the second largest number of goals in the competition so far: 174
Hungary vs Romania
Friday 14 July, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- a regional derby sees hosts Romania take on titleholders Hungary as two of the top three attacks face off: Romania with 189 goals and Hungary with 169
- Hungary are riding a 19-game winning streak at the W19 EHF EURO, with their last loss in the competition coming in the bronze medal game in 2017
- Romania are the only team to have three players in the top 10 goal scorer standings: Diana Lixăndroiu (38 goals) in fourth, Alisia Boiciuc (36) in fifth, and Mihaela Mihai (31) in ninth place
- Romania’s main weakness is their defence, having conceded 169 goals in five games for an average of 33.8 goals per game
Extensive coverage of decisive matches
It is crunch time at the W19 EHF EURO 2023 – and handball fans across the world don't have to miss a single ball of the decisive matches in Romania.
Who will win this year's title: Portugal, Denmark, Hungary, or Romania? Find out the answer and follow all the action as it happens in our live blog on eurohandball.com on Friday afternoon and evening for the semi-finals, and again on Sunday for the medal matches.
All matches are streamed live on EHFTV and stats are available in the EHF live ticker, while the dedicated EHF EURO channels on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook provide fans with additional footage and visuals.
photos © Marius Ionescu, Mihai Nitoiu