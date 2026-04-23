Fight for EHF FINAL4 tickets down to the wire
The battle for the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 Women 2026 is about to reach its climax. Eight teams remain in the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26, but only half of them, the semi-finalists, will have a chance to fight for the trophy in Budapest in June. The draw for the final weekend will take place on Monday, 27 April at 15:00 CEST, live on Home of Handball YouTube channel and EHFTV.
It will still be a tough game. Odense have a very, very good team and they're not giving up. Of course, eight goals is a lot, but if you split a little bit the game, it's like two goals every 15 minutes. So of course they will do everything to try to change this game in the second leg.
I think both teams will gain a lot of knowledge from the first match, and then it's really fun and exciting to see who will use it in the best way. I don't think they will make surprises, but I think they will take what they already have been doing for the first part of the season and maybe make a small change in one or two systems. I think when you face Metz, one of the keystones for winning is to control their fast break. They are really, really good.
We are more than ready and excited to play the second leg of the quarter-finals at home, hoping to give ourselves and our fans an amazing game. After a tough and physical game away, our strong defence will continue to be the key for us. I believe in every single player in my team that we can achieve our dream together this weekend. We will step into the court and give everything we have.
As far as I’m concerned, we’re starting from scratch, as if it’s just a single match standing between us and the [EHF] FINAL4. The score difference is minimal, but it’s a big confidence boost for us to have played in such a difficult place and come away with the victory — that’s a real plus.
For me, the key to the game will definitely be the defence. We’ll need to be incredibly solid and compact to win back balls and then deploy our fast-break game. So, that’s our focus: Being very strong defensively and then having fun running the floor and scoring easier goals.
We know it is one of the most important games of this season. We also know it will be a really hard game against a good team, but now is the time to let everything on the court and play with all the power and fight really hard.