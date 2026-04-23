Fight for EHF FINAL4 tickets down to the wire

Fight for EHF FINAL4 tickets down to the wire

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
23 April 2026, 11:00

The battle for the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 Women 2026 is about to reach its climax. Eight teams remain in the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26, but only half of them, the semi-finalists, will have a chance to fight for the trophy in Budapest in June.  The draw for the final weekend will take place on Monday, 27 April at 15:00 CEST, live on Home of Handball YouTube channel and EHFTV

Title holders Györi Audi ETO KC seem to have the best chance to progress from the quarter-finals, as they host Odense Håndbold following a 36:28 win in the first leg. The other three ties are much more open, as Team Esbjerg and Brest Bretagne Handball earned one-goal victories in the first leg last weekend, while FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria and Metz Handball shared the spoils.

QUARTER-FINALS, SECOND LEG

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN)

Saturday 25 April, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 12-1-1
Last match: Odense Håndbold vs Györi Audi ETO KC, 19 April 2026 (28:36 (15:16))

  • in the first leg, 10 goals from Dione Housheer lifted Györ to an eight-goal victory
  • the Hungarian side aim for their 10th straight EHF FINAL4 Women participation; their last quarter-final exit dates to 2014/15
  • Odense play the EHF Champions League quarter-finals for the fifth time, but they only reached the EHF FINAL4 once — last season
  • Housheer is Györ's top scorer in the competition, with 85 goals, followed by Bruna de Paula, who has 75 goals under her belt
  • Thale Rushfeldt Deila and Elma Halilcevic lead Odense's attack, with 82 and 75 goals, respectively
  • Györ did not play any matches after the first-leg encounter with Odense; the Danish side defeated Viborg HK 32:27 in a domestic league game on Wednesday

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20251101 ETO Metz 4 Celebrate E
It will still be a tough game. Odense have a very, very good team and they're not giving up. Of course, eight goals is a lot, but if you split a little bit the game, it's like two goals every 15 minutes. So of course they will do everything to try to change this game in the second leg.
Nathalie Hagman
Right wing, Györi Audi ETO KC

Metz Handball (FRA) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN)

Saturday 25 April, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 10-3-10
Last match: FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria vs Metz Handball, 19 April 2026 (31:31 (14:15))

  • Emily Vogel's goal with five seconds to play secured FTC a home draw in the reverse match last Sunday
  • FTC goalkeeper Blanka Böde-Bíró delivered 14 saves for a rate of 42 per cent in that game, while Sarah Bouktit scored nine goals for Metz
  • Metz are looking for their third straight EHF FINAL4 participation, while FTC last progressed from the quarter-finals in 2023
  • the French side boast a six-match unbeaten run in the EHF Champions League; they suffered their last defeat on 10 January, 27:24 against Győr
  • Bouktit sits fourth on the competition’s scoring chart, with 98 goals; Petra Simon and Katrin Klujber lead FTC with 87 and 83 goals, respectively
  • Metz are second-placed in the French league with 55 points; FTC rank second in the Hungarian league with 39 points

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NASZ1040
I think both teams will gain a lot of knowledge from the first match, and then it's really fun and exciting to see who will use it in the best way. I don't think they will make surprises, but I think they will take what they already have been doing for the first part of the season and maybe make a small change in one or two systems. I think when you face Metz, one of the keystones for winning is to control their fast break. They are really, really good.
Jesper Jensen
Head coach, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria

MOTW: CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN)

Sunday 26 April, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 6-2-7
Last match: Team Esbjerg vs CSM Bucuresti, 18 April 2026 (26:25 (14:13))

  • Esbjerg target their fifth straight EHF FINAL4 appearance; CSM last played the EHF FINAL4 in 2017/18
  • Henny Reistad's goal with just under two minutes to play secured Esbjerg a one-goal win in the first leg
  • the Danish team are on a three-game winning run in the competition, as they also took victories in both play-off matches against HC Podravka Vegeta
  • Reistad, who netted nine times last Saturday, continues to lead the EHF Champions League scoring chart, with a tally of 125 goals
  • CSM's top scorer Elizabeth Omoregie ranks eighth on that list, with 91 goals
  • on Tuesday, Esbjerg defeated København Håndbold 36:29 in a Danish league match

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20260418 Team Esbjerg CSM Bucaresti 16 Eriksson
We are more than ready and excited to play the second leg of the quarter-finals at home, hoping to give ourselves and our fans an amazing game. After a tough and physical game away, our strong defence will continue to be the key for us. I believe in every single player in my team that we can achieve our dream together this weekend. We will step into the court and give everything we have.
Evelina Eriksson
Goalkeeper, CSM Bucuresti

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs Gloria Bistrita (ROU)

Sunday 26 April, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-0-0
Last match: Gloria Bistrita vs Brest Bretagne Handball, 18 April 2026 (35:36 (17:19))

  • Brest seek their second EHF FINAL4 participation; they finished as runners-up in 2021
  • Bistrita, who are playing only their second season in the continental top flight, have already made history by reaching the quarter-finals
  • in the first leg, seven goals from Onacia Ondono helped the French side to a narrow away win in Romania
  • Danila So Delgado, who netted eight times for Bistrita in that encounter, ranks second on the EHF Champions League scorer list, with 112 goals; Anna Vyakhireva leads Brest with 96
  • Brest still have the most efficient attack in the competition, having scored 512 goals in 15 games, which is 34.1 goals on average
  • both sides lead their domestic leagues, as Brest have won all 20 games in the French championship, while Bistrita have taken victories in 19 of their 20 Romanian league matches

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20260418 Gloria Vs Brest 320
As far as I’m concerned, we’re starting from scratch, as if it’s just a single match standing between us and the [EHF] FINAL4. The score difference is minimal, but it’s a big confidence boost for us to have played in such a difficult place and come away with the victory — that’s a real plus.

For me, the key to the game will definitely be the defence. We’ll need to be incredibly solid and compact to win back balls and then deploy our fast-break game. So, that’s our focus: Being very strong defensively and then having fun running the floor and scoring easier goals.
Clarisse Mairot
Back, Brest Bretagne Handball
20260421 CLW Quote Gloria Bistrita Arcos
We know it is one of the most important games of this season. We also know it will be a really hard game against a good team, but now is the time to let everything on the court and play with all the power and fight really hard.
Paula Arcos
Centre back, Gloria Bistrita

Photos © Torben Andresen

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