Title holders Györi Audi ETO KC seem to have the best chance to progress from the quarter-finals, as they host Odense Håndbold following a 36:28 win in the first leg. The other three ties are much more open, as Team Esbjerg and Brest Bretagne Handball earned one-goal victories in the first leg last weekend, while FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria and Metz Handball shared the spoils.

QUARTER-FINALS, SECOND LEG

Saturday 25 April, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

H2H: 12-1-1

Last match: Odense Håndbold vs Györi Audi ETO KC, 19 April 2026 (28:36 (15:16))