France and Hungary were the first teams to secure their tickets to Vienna on Sunday night, after managing to keep their winning streaks intact. The clash at the top of the standings will decide who finishes first in group I, while other teams will fight for a chance to feature in the 5/6 placement match.
GROUP I
Romania vs Poland
Tuesday 10 December, 15:30 CET, live on EHFTV
- Romania still have a chance of playing the fifth-place match if they can win this game, provided Montenegro lose to Sweden later on
- Poland are eliminated from the placement match after losing their first three main round matches
- 10 years ago in Debrecen, Poland scored their lowest number of EHF EURO goals, 19, in a match against Romania; the latter clinched a 24:19 victory in the main round, but neither side reached the semi-finals
- the game against Poland will be Romania’s 100th match at the EHF EURO on their 15th appearance in the tournament
- Bianca Bazaliu and Lorena Ostase lead the top scorers charts for Romania with 31 successful shots each, while Poland’s best striker is Monika Kobylinska with 28 goals
- Poland’s 12th goal in the game will be their 1,000th at the EHF EURO