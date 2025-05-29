“Fighting for the trophy is all the motivation we need”

29 May 2025, 15:30

No team has made the EHF FINAL4 Women more times than Györi Audi ETO KC. The Hungarian powerhouse has qualified for the business end of Europe's premier club competition for the ninth consecutive time, and 10th overall. The defending champions will be chasing their record-extending seventh title in Budapest this weekend (31 May/1 June). One of the team's standout performers this season has been Bruna de Paula.

The Hungarian side has won the title a record six times, with all their wins coming between 2013 and 2024, including three times in a row between 2017 and 2019, a feature matched in the history of the EHF Champions League Women only by Vipers Kristiansand, between 2021 and 2023.

But can Gyö clinch back-to-back trophies again, after emerging as winners last season, when they defeated SG BBM Bietigheim (now HB Ludwigsburg) 30:24 in the final.

“Of course we are thinking about that, but with the club having been in the EHF FINAL4 so many times, we all know that it is going to be very difficult. All the teams here are strong, so we know that there needs to be a perfect game for us to take the trophy,” says Györ’s left back, Bruna de Paula.

The Hungarian team had something close to a perfect season, winning 14 matches, drawing once, and conceding one loss – the only blip on the radar came against one of the other participants in the EHF FINAL4, Odense Håndbold, a surprising 28:35 loss, right in the middle of the group phase.

Since then, Györ put together an eight-match winning streak, including wins not only in the reverse fixture against Odense, but also against Team Esbjerg, the second team from Denmark participating in this EHF FINAL4. Both wins came in Denmark, a show of strength for the Hungarian outfit.

And it was all thanks to their defence, as Györ have conceded the lowest number of goals this season, as well as forcing the largest number of turnovers and the lowest shooting percentage from opponents in the EHF Champions League Women.

In attack, Györ have been consistent, which is likely due to their strength on the back line, where first-choice right back Dione Housheer delivered some excellent performances, while de Paula and Estelle Nze Minko have constantly provided great support in building up the attack.

Bruna de Paula
Left back, Györi Audi ETO KC

“We know what we have to do, we know how the FINAL4 develops, therefore we know it is going to be hard and we will do everything to win another title for this amazing club,” adds the Brazilian back, who has scored 57 goals this season.

In her fourth consecutive season in the EHF Champions League, after winning the title and MVP award of the inaugural EHF European League Women in 2021 with Nantes Atlantique, de Paula has shown why she is considered one of the top players in her position in the world.

This is the Brazilian back’s second season at Györ, following a move from Metz Handball, possible opponents for Györ on Sunday. De Paula has become a key cog in the Hungarian side’s title-winning machine. But with a match against Team Esbjerg in the semi-finals looming, there is no room for mistakes.

Esbjerg are now more experienced, have more depth and are aiming for their maiden semi-final win in the EHF FINAL4 in their fourth consecutive appearance. Two of those previous losses came against Györ, 32:27 in the 2021/22 season and 24:23 last season.

“We know them very well, they know us very well, therefore it’s no surprise on the cards for any of the teams. We have played against them already this season, we know what to expect and we know we are going to have a very hard match, just as all matches in the EHF FINAL4,” adds de Paula.

Györ and Esbjerg have already met in the opening and final rounds of the group phase. On their home court, Györ took a 28:26 win, while in Denmark, the Hungarian side delivered a 29:23 victory to clinch first place in the group, as Esbjerg finished second.

Moreover, Györ’s credentials and morale have been boosted by winning the domestic title, after conceding it a year ago against rivals FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, with a clear 32:24 win against the former champions on 10 May.

“Of course, it is a morale booster,” concludes de Paula. "But the fact that we are in the FINAL4 and we can fight for the trophy is the only motivation we need to try and win another Champions League for the club."

