“Fighting for the trophy is all the motivation we need”
No team has made the EHF FINAL4 Women more times than Györi Audi ETO KC. The Hungarian powerhouse has qualified for the business end of Europe's premier club competition for the ninth consecutive time, and 10th overall. The defending champions will be chasing their record-extending seventh title in Budapest this weekend (31 May/1 June). One of the team's standout performers this season has been Bruna de Paula.
With the club having been in the EHF FINAL4 so many times, we all know that it is going to be very difficult. All the teams here are strong, so we know that there needs to be a perfect game for us to take the trophy.