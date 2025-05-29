“Fighting for the trophy is all the motivation we need”

The Hungarian side has won the title a record six times, with all their wins coming between 2013 and 2024, including three times in a row between 2017 and 2019, a feature matched in the history of the EHF Champions League Women only by Vipers Kristiansand, between 2021 and 2023.

But can Gyö clinch back-to-back trophies again, after emerging as winners last season, when they defeated SG BBM Bietigheim (now HB Ludwigsburg) 30:24 in the final.

“Of course we are thinking about that, but with the club having been in the EHF FINAL4 so many times, we all know that it is going to be very difficult. All the teams here are strong, so we know that there needs to be a perfect game for us to take the trophy,” says Györ’s left back, Bruna de Paula.

The Hungarian team had something close to a perfect season, winning 14 matches, drawing once, and conceding one loss – the only blip on the radar came against one of the other participants in the EHF FINAL4, Odense Håndbold, a surprising 28:35 loss, right in the middle of the group phase.